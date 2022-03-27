Allianz Hurling League: Down to face Westmeath for Division One spot in Thurles
Down hurlers will take on Westmeath in the Division Two A final in Thurles next Saturday, with the winners earning promotion to Division One.
The game, which throws in at 16:45 BST, will be before the Division One final between Cork and Waterford (19:15).
Westmeath clinched their place in the final by beating Kerry 2-18 to 0-21 in Saturday's semi-final.
Cavan's Division Four Football League final against Tipperary will take place next Saturday at Croke Park (14:30).
The Division Three football final between Louth and Limerick will follow at 16:45 at headquarters.
The Division One and Division Two football deciders will take place next Sunday with Roscommon facing Galway at 13:45 and Kerry up against Mayo at 16:00.
Dates and venues for next weekend's Division Two B, Division Three A and Division Three B hurling league finals will be confirmed on Monday.
Derry will face Sligo in the Division Two Final final, with Tyrone meeting Armagh in the Three A decider and Fermanagh up against Longford in Three B.