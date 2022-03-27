Allianz Hurling League: Down to face Westmeath for Division One spot in Thurles

Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Down's Paul Sheehan
Paul Sheehan should be in action for Down hurlers when they chase a Division One spot on Saturday

Down hurlers will take on Westmeath in the Division Two A final in Thurles next Saturday, with the winners earning promotion to Division One.

The game, which throws in at 16:45 BST, will be before the Division One final between Cork and Waterford (19:15).

Westmeath clinched their place in the final by beating Kerry 2-18 to 0-21 in Saturday's semi-final.

Cavan's Division Four Football League final against Tipperary will take place next Saturday at Croke Park (14:30).

The Division Three football final between Louth and Limerick will follow at 16:45 at headquarters.

The Division One and Division Two football deciders will take place next Sunday with Roscommon facing Galway at 13:45 and Kerry up against Mayo at 16:00.

Dates and venues for next weekend's Division Two B, Division Three A and Division Three B hurling league finals will be confirmed on Monday.

Derry will face Sligo in the Division Two Final final, with Tyrone meeting Armagh in the Three A decider and Fermanagh up against Longford in Three B.

Top Stories

Also in NI Sport