Paul Sheehan, nephew of boss Ronan, hit 0-10 in Down's league win over Westmeath last month

Allianz Hurling League Division Two A Final: Down v Westmeath Venue: Semple Stadium, Thurles Date: Saturday, 2 April Throw-in: 16:45 BST Coverage: Score updates and match report on the BBC Sport website

Down hurling boss Ronan Sheehan says achieving top-tier status would be a "massive boost" to the county as they prepare for Saturday's Division Two A final against favourites Westmeath.

Having earned promotion from Division Two B in 2020, victory in Thurles would return the Mournemen to hurling's top table for the first time since 2007.

"It's almost a generation since we've been there," Sheehan told BBC Sport NI.

"It's been 15, 16 years and it would be a massive boost."

Having beaten Westmeath in Mullingar in the league meeting in March, another defeat of the Lake County would represent the latest step forward in what has been a hugely encouraging journey for Down.

Following promotion from Two B in 2020, they comfortably retained their place in Two A last year having also reached successive Christy Ring Cup finals in 2019 and 2020, losing to Meath and Kildare.

This year, Sheehan's side won four out of five games in Two A to book their spot in the final, leaving Westmeath to beat Kerry in last week's semi-final.

"Regardless of anything, there's been tremendous progress from this group of players," added Sheehan.

"They deserve credit for the way they've applied themselves over the last three or four years and indeed the support they've had from the county board."

Mournemen still without injured Hughes

Down will go into Saturday's game at Semple Stadium without the services of midfielder Donal Hughes, who is nursing the knee injury that also forced him to miss the win over Kerry on 19 March.

Down are awaiting news on the extent of the Bredagh clubman's injury, but Sheehan still has a wealth of talent available to him, including nephew Paul and Portaferry forward Eoghan Sands, who hit a combined 1-13 in the 1-18 to 1-16 win over Westmeath in Mullingar.

And while Sheehan led his team to an impressive victory on that occasion, he admits Joe Fortune's men are "deserving favourites" for Saturday's encounter, which precedes the Division One final between Cork and Waterford at the same venue.

"Westmeath are very physically imposing at the back with Conor Shaw and particularly Tommy Doyle who in my view is one of the best hurlers in Leinster," said Newry native Sheehan.

"They're very capable up front with the likes of Niall Mitchell, and ex-Galway hurler Davy Glennon came on last week against Kerry and performed very well for them.

"They played in Division One last year, won the Joe McDonagh Cup last year and are playing in the Leinster Championship this year.

"In many ways, they are deserving favourites, but in saying that we've beaten them already and we believe in our own ability.

"This season has shown that this Down team will fight until the very end and we'll certainly make the game a battle.

"But it's fair to say that we're underdogs and with the experience Westmeath have had at that higher level, they will prove incredibly difficult opponents."

Dominic McKinley is hoping to guide Derry to promotion with victory over Sligo in the Division Two B decider

The final hurdle in Down's quest for promotion is part of a big weekend for Ulster hurling with Derry facing Sligo in the Division Two B decider at Ederney on Saturday (16:00).

The Oak Leafers won all five of their league games while Sligo edged out Donegal by a single point in last week's semi-final.

Derry have narrowly missed out on promotion in recent years, losing the 2019 and 2020 Two B deciders to Wicklow and Down, and boss Dominic McKinley is wary of Saturday's opponents.

"Sligo are a very awkward and tough team, the matches between us and them have been very close with only a puck of a ball in it," said McKinley.

"We all know how important this match is for the profile of Derry hurling and also the profile of the players because for me there are a lot of players in Derry that deserve a better stage.

"They want people talking about them and if you want that, you have to get up to the higher level."

McKinley, who took over as Derry boss at the end of 2020, added: "The whole thing has changed this year, the attitude has changed.

"We have 34 players at training constantly, we have one or two injuries, but that changed the whole mindset of the team and we're hoping that will carry us over the line this weekend."

Elsewhere on Saturday, Tyrone and Armagh contest an all-Ulster Division Three A final at Owenbeg (14:30) while Fermanagh take on Longford in the Division Three B decider at Carrick-on-Shannon (17:00).