Camogie President Hilda Breslin addressed the Annual Congress on Saturday

The Camogie Association has voted overwhelmingly in favour of integration with the GAA and the LGFA.

The motion - backed by 97% of the delegates at the Association's Congress on Saturday - means the three bodies have separately given formal support towards forming one single governing body in Gaelic games.

A motion to the same effect proposed by the Gaelic Players' Association received the support of 89.8% of delegates at February's annual GAA Congress in Mayo.

Similarly, 67 of the 75 delegates at the LGFA's Congress backs the amalgamation.

With the Camogie Association overwhelmingly giving overwhelming support for the move, integration of the three bodies appears to be on the cards.

The GPA welcomed the result of the camogie vote as "another step towards equality within the Gaelic games" family.