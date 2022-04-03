Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Grainne Rafferty's 1-2 included a brilliantly taken first-half penalty

Tyrone ladies produced a superb attacking display to secure their Division Two status with a 3-17 to 1-15 win over Clare at Pearse Park.

Clare hit the opening goal but Grainne Rafferty's penalty helped the Red Hands lead 1-10 to 1-7 at half-time.

Niamh Hughes and the brilliant Chloe McCaffrey, who hit 1-6, raised Tyrone's second and third green flags.

While Tyrone's forwards stole the show, keeper Sinead McVey helped keep them ahead with a series of fine saves.

It is a much-needed boost for Tyrone after a disappointing campaign led to a change in management with the experienced Sean O'Kane taking over for his third stint following Kevin McCrystal's departure.

In an end-to-end first half that produced several goal chances at both ends, Clare spurned a chance to raise a green flag in the second minute but Aisling Reidy was unable to convert.

From there, Tyrone quickly settled and consistently troubled Clare by dropping high balls into the space between the Banner's full-back line and goalkeeper.

Chloe McCaffrey was particularly influential for the Red Hands and got on the scoreboard early on as Tyrone notched the opening three points but failed to take advantage of their own goal chance when Niamh Hughes teed up Grainne Rafferty who was denied by Michaela Glynn.

The influential Chloe McCaffrey notched 1-6 and created numerous scoring opportunities for Tyrone

While Tyrone showcased plenty of enterprise going forward, it was Clare who hit the opening goal through the impressive Chloe Moloney, who quickly added a point to her major to help Clare reach the first water break on level terms at 1-3 to 0-6.

The Banner quickly moved two clear upon the resumption, but while Glynn denied another certain Tyrone goal when she cut out Rafferty's pass to stop Niamh O'Neill palming home, the Clare goalkeeper conceded a penalty by fouling Sasha Byrne.

Rafferty expertly dispatched the penalty to put Tyrone 1-6 to 1-5 ahead and they stretched that lead out to four with three successive scores before Clare hit back through substitute Joanna Doohan after Moloney's goal-bound effort had been kept out by Red Hand keeper Sinead McVey.

Clare trailed by only three points at the break but the Ulster county pulled away in the second half with Niamh Hughes finding the back of the net before McCaffrey finished low past Glynn after being teed up by Niamh O'Neill.

While Tyrone ultimately saw the game out, they had goalkeeper McVey to thank as she beat away substitute Ciara McCarthy's shot and stop Clare from potentially mounting a late comeback.