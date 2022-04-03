Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

The Connacht rivals served up a high scoring Division Two Final at Croke Park

Diarmuid Murtagh's stunning late goal helped Roscommon edge out Galway 1-20 to 0-22 in the Football League Division Two final at Croke Park.

A superb Paul Conroy hit five first-half Galway points but the sides went level at 0-9 to 0-9 at the break.

Roscommon bossed the third quarter to move 0-17 to 0-12 up and missed three goal chances during that period.

But Galway hit six straight points to lead on 64 minutes before sub Murtagh's remarkable goal proved decisive.

The sides were level at 0-19 to 0-19 in the first minute of injury-time when Murtagh picked up the ball in a central position some third 30 metres from goal.

After running crossfield to beat a challenge, Murtagh then cut inside as he glidekd past three attempted tackles before lashing an unstoppable shot past replacement Galway keeper Sorcha Furlong, who had come on for injured Conor Flaherty after 52 minutes.

There may have been a question mark over Murtagh's steps but the goal stood and some may hail it as a gaelic football equivalent of Ricky Villa's sensational FA Cup final winner for Tottenham in 1981.

Galway will next be in action in their big Connacht quarter-final against Mayo on 24 April with Roscommon facing either New York or Sligo in the provincial semi-final a week later.

Sunday's action at Croke Park continues with the Division One final between Kerry and Mayo.