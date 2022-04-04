Close menu

Rian O'Neill: Orchard star could miss Donegal game through suspension

Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Rian O'Neill scores goal against Dublin in the Football League game at Croke Park in January
Rian O'Neill scores a goal against Dublin in the Football League game at Croke Park in January

Armagh's Rian O'Neill could be set to miss the Ulster SFC quarter-final against Donegal after being handed a proposed one-game suspension.

The Crossmaglen forward has been cited for his part in the melee in the league encounter with Donegal in Letterkenny last month.

Five players - three from Armagh and two Donegal men - had already received one-match bans following the incident.

O'Neill has the option of appealing the suspension.

Orchard trio Ciaran Mackin, Aidan Nugent and Stefan Campbell, plus Donegal pair Odhran McFadden-Ferry and Neil McGee, are also poised to sit out the provincial showdown on 24 April.

Armagh are appealing the three earlier suspensions while Donegal have accepted the punishments.

Top Stories

Also in NI Sport