Aimee Mackin will be in action for Armagh against Kerry at Croke Park

Lidl Ladies National Football League Division Two final: Armagh v Kerry Venue: Croke Park Date: Sunday, 10 April Throw-in: 14:00 BST Coverage: Match report on the BBC Sport website

Armagh ladies face Kerry in the Division Two Football League final on Sunday at Croke Park with only the winners earning promotion.

The Kingdom will be looking to avoid an unwanted hat-trick after losing the previous two Division Two deciders against Waterford and Meath.

Star forward Aimee Mackin has notched 3-21 during Armagh's campaign so far.

However, the Kingdom also have an ace markswoman in Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh who has hit 2-32 thus far.

What may concern Kerry is that Ní Mhuircheartaigh has accounted for over 50% of the team's scores to date, including 1-9 from 1-14 in the semi-final victory over Monaghan, while Mackin is responsible for almost 32% of Armagh's total.

Aimee's sister Bláithín, Aoife McCoy, Catherine Marley, Niamh Reel and Fionnuala McKenna have also shown up well on the scoring front for Armagh, who do appear to have a more potent spread of scorers.

Both teams won all their games en route the decider.

Kerry have seen off Tipperary, Clare, Laois and Monaghan with Armagh accounting for Tyrone, Cavan, Monaghan and Laois.

Armagh's most recent win was the 7-19 to 1-9 demolition of Laois which should mean they go into the final full of confidence.

The Orchard County women will be searching for a third Division Two title following their 2005 and 2015 triumphs.

However, Kerry will also have belief after winning their most recent meeting between the teams when they edged a two-point victory in the unfinished 2020 League campaign.

Armagh: A Carr; S Grey, C McCambridge, G Ferguson; T Grimes, L McConville, C Towe; N Marley, B Mackin; C Marley, F McKenna, N Coleman; A Mackin (capt.), A McCoy, N Reel.

Kerry: C Butler; C O'Brien, K Cronin, J O'Sullivan; A O'Connell, K Lynch, C Murphy; L Scanlon, E Costello; N Carmody, C Evans, A Galvin (capt.); N Ní Chonchúir, E McGlynn, L Ní Mhuircheartaigh.