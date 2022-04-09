Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Wexford hit their three goals in the opening 13 minutes as they secured promotion to Division One

Wexford's early goal blitz proved decisive as they beat 14-woman Antrim 3-12 to 0-14 in the Division Two Camogie League final at Croke Park.

Aoife Guiney netted Wexford's first goal after only 16 seconds.

Further Ciara O'Connor and Leah Walsh goals helped Wexford lead 3-1 to 0-1 after only 13 minutes before the Saffrons then had Chloe Drain sent off.

Trailing 0-6 to 3-6 at half-time, Antrim battled on bravely but the damage was already done.

Drain's dismissal looked harsh with one of her yellow cards appearing questionable but the Saffrons were already in big trouble at that stage after their slow start.

Wexford's victory means they return to Division One with Antrim remaining in Division Two after their second successive final defeat in the grade.

