Donegal were aiming to win their maiden Division One title

Meath showed their class to defeat Donegal by 2-8 to 1-9 in the Ladies Football League Division One final at Croke Park.

Kelsey Nesbitt and Niamh O'Sullivan netted for the All-Ireland champions.

Niamh McLaughlin netted a first-half penalty for Donegal, who came up short in search for their maiden Division One title.

Meath's success adds to their 2019 Division Three crown and their Division Two success last year.

Appearing at Croke Park for the first time since last September's historic Brendan Martin Cup triumph, Meath hit the ground running with points from Stacey Grimes and O'Sullivan.

Donegal subsequently opened their account through Geraldine McLaughlin's seventh-minute free, but unanswered efforts courtesy of Emma Duggan (two) and Nesbitt gave Eamonn Murray's Royals a four-point advantage.

Karen Guthrie's strike did cut deficit just ahead of the first half water break, but Meath re-established their supremacy when the action resumed.

At the end of a thundering run through the heart of the Donegal defence, TG4 Players' Player of the Year Vikki Wall, released Nesbitt for a calm finish past Roisín McCafferty. Meath stretched out their lead with an Orlagh Lally point, before the Donegal challenge finally came to life.

Supplementing points by Yvonne Bonner, Guthrie and Geraldine McLaughlin, captain Niamh McLaughlin brilliantly dispatched a 27th minute penalty to leave the Ulster side a single point adrift, 1-6 to 1-5, at half-time.

Niamh O'Sullivan's goal was decisive at Croke Park

Meath defender Mary Kate Lynch was sin-binned for fouling Bonner in the lead-up to the penalty and prior to her introduction, Donegal has squeezed in front with back-to-back points from Guthrie and Geraldine McLaughlin.

Being restored to their full complement proved crucial for the Royals, however, and the evergreen O'Sullivan followed up a Lally equaliser by firing home Meath's second goal while on the turn and off balance, on 41 minutes.

A sublime Guthrie point brought the gap back down to two, 2-7 to 1-8, on the third-quarter mark and the bare minimum separated the two teams when McLaughlin found the range with eight minutes remaining.

However, Wall, who was yellow carded in the final minute, capped another inspirational display with an excellent point and that helped to guide Meath over the line.

Meath: M McGuirk; K Newe, MK Lynch, S Ennis; A Leahy, E Troy, A Cleary; M O'Shaughnessy, V Wall (0-1); M Thynne, O Lally (0-2), K Nesbitt (1-1); N O'Sullivan (1-1), E Duggan (0-2), S Grimes (0-1).

Donegal: R McCafferty; N Carr, E McGinley, N Boyle; T Hegarty, Nicole McLaughlin, A Boyle Carr; K Herron, R Rodgers; B McLaughlin, Niamh McLaughlin (1-0), S Twohig; Y Bonner (0-2), K Guthrie (0-3), G McLaughlin (0-4).