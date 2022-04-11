Close menu

Rian O'Neill: Orchard star set to face Donegal after winning appeal

Rian O'Neill scores goal against Dublin in the Football League game at Croke Park in January
Armagh's Rian O'Neill is set to be available for the Ulster SFC quarter-final against Donegal after winning his appeal against a one-game suspension.

The Crossmaglen forward was cited for his part in the melee in the league encounter with Donegal in Letterkenny last month.

Five players - three from Armagh and two Donegal men - had already received one-match bans following the incident.

Donegal host Kieran McGeeney's side on 24 April in Ballybofey.

Orchard trio Ciaran Mackin, Aidan Nugent and Stefan Campbell, plus Donegal pair Odhran McFadden-Ferry and Neil McGee, were suspended after the melee.

Armagh are appealing the three earlier suspensions while Donegal have accepted the punishments.

