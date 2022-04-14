Tyrone begin the defence of their All-Ireland title in Saturday's Ulster SFC opener against Fermanagh at Brewster Park

Ulster Senior Football Championship Preliminary Round: Fermanagh v Tyrone Venue: Brewster Park, Enniskillen Date: Saturday, 16 April Throw-in: 18:30 BST Coverage: Live text commentary, match report and highlights on the BBC Sport NI website

Brian Dooher has told the Tyrone players that they will "have to get better" in order to have a chance of successfully defending their All-Ireland Football title.

The Red Hands will be strong favourites in the Ulster SFC opener against Fermanagh on Saturday night.

But joint-manager Dooher insists Tyrone won't "underestimate" Fermanagh or indeed any opposition this summer.

"Standing still or being in the same place isn't good enough," said Dooher.

"The other teams will also pass you by.

"We have to prove every day that we go out that we are good enough to be where we are and I suppose that remains to be seen if we are," the Tyrone joint-boss told BBC Sport Northern Ireland.

Tyrone's slow start to 2022

After a slow start to 2022 which saw a swift exit in the Dr McKenna Cup followed by early struggles in Division One, closing victories over Mayo and Kerry saw the Red Hands avoid the drop.

"As the league went on, preparations got better and the players got fitter and the work on the training field started to tell," added Dooher.

"Thankfully we got the two results at the end that we needed to stay up in Division One which was of utmost importance."

Their display in Killarney as they edged out the eventual league winners by 1-15 to 2-11 means their favouritism for the Ulster title with most bookies - on the face of it - looks well founded but Dooher cautions about putting too much store in the Fitzgerald Stadium result.

"We needed the win more than Kerry did.

"Kerry were already in the league final so their incentives weren't as great as ours and I think that told as the match went on.

"It was still a good performance from us. We were glad to stay in Division One because up to that it was looking perilous enough."

Paul Donaghy became the latest attacker to opt out of the Tyrone squad two weeks ago

'Sometimes not easy to live with flattery'

Asked for his thoughts on Tyrone's early-season struggles, Dooher's fellow joint-manager Feargal Logan suggested that the squad's mindset hadn't been quite right in the wake of their stunning All-Ireland success last September, which saw them regroup from the ravages of a Covid outbreak, to stun Kerry in the semi-final before seeing off Mayo in the decider.

"Sometimes it's not easy to live with a bit of flattery," said Logan.

"We're coming round again and let's hope we're round and we're right for Saturday evening and Fermanagh."

With Peter Harte [appendix surgery] and Mattie Donnelly [hamstring injury] expected to miss Saturday's Ulster opener and Paul Donaghy, Ronan O'Neill, Mark Bradley, Lee Brennan, Tiernan McCann, Hugh Pat McGeary and Michael Cassidy having departed from the squad, there have been some suggestions that the Red Hands' squad could lack depth this year but Logan is remaining sanguine.

"It's a voluntary endeavour and it's an opportunity for other players now.

"Let's hope that new players in Tyrone step up to make their own names and win their own medals. That's just the way it works around football squads."

While Tyrone clearly will want to have Harte and Donnelly available for their expected Ulster quarter-final against Derry in Omagh on 1 May, Cathal McShane and Darragh Canavan can be expected to be handed starting roles this season after being used as impact subs in 2021 so the Red Hands' attacking options still look potent despite the departures of Donaghy, O'Neill, Bradley, Brennan and McCann.