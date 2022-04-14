Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

The GPA's chief executive Tom Parsons last month highlighted what he called "disappointing treatment" of players

The GAA and GPA have released a joint statement which says a framework has been put in place to resolve the current dispute over player expenses.

Over the past month, inter-county players have boycotted match-day media duties and other GAA-organised events.

These have included launches of this year's championship.

"The meeting was productive and a framework was put in place to try and reach a resolution," said the joint-statement about talks held on Thursday.

"Both parties will re-engage under the terms of that framework over the course of the coming weeks."

The players' body said last month it was "extremely disappointed" that the GAA was seeking to continue cost-savings on player expenses introduced during the pandemic.

The GAA's position was that it would cover up to four collective gatherings per week for player mileage expenses but anything in excess of this was to be paid for by individual counties.