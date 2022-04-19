Antrim host Cavan at Corrigan Park before Donegal face Armagh in Ballybofey in this weekend's Ulster Championship quarter-finals

The Ulster Championship returns to BBC Northern Ireland television this weekend with not one, but two mouth-watering quarter-final encounters.

On Saturday, Antrim face Cavan at Corrigan Park in Belfast before Armagh make the trip to Ballybofey to take on Donegal on Sunday.

Champions Tyrone have already played - and won - of course, the Red Hands beating Fermanagh 2-17 to 2-10 in Easter Saturday's preliminary round game at Brewster Park to set up a last-eight meeting with Derry on 1 May.

With Tyrone having successfully launched the defence of their provincial title, The GAA Social turned its focus to this weekend's action with a couple of Red Hand icons in Mickey Harte and Peter Canavan joining Thomas Niblock and Oisin McConville on this week's show.

McConville, Harte and Canavan are a part of the BBC's Ulster Championship coverage this year and all three were asked to predict the outcome of the Antrim-Cavan and Donegal-Armagh games, and indeed the championship as a whole.

'I'd expect a big performance out of Antrim'

First on the agenda was the game at Corrigan Park, which has had a controversial build-up following Cavan's attempts to move the match away from the Belfast venue due to concerns about its capacity.

Canavan, a two-time All Ireland winner with Tyrone, feels as though Antrim were right to stand their corner over the venue dispute and expects a "big performance" from the Saffrons, who are managed by his former Red Hand team-mate Enda McGinley.

"They've got to come out fighting now and prove why (they stood their ground), but I think the personnel they have over them will ensure that that will be the case," said Canavan.

"I think there's going to be a big performance out of Antrim this weekend. The unknown is in Cavan, do they play like they have done this year in patches - at times OK and at times very ordinary in Division Four - or do they play the way they did two years ago when they were superb on their way to winning a provincial title?

"It's a hard one to call. I think the tight confines of Corrigan Park and the hunger, a lot of these Cavan players got their hands on an Ulster medal two years ago, but for Antrim, to win this game itself and progress would be massive.

Mickey Harte led Louth to the Division Three title having already pipped Antrim to promotion

"The hunger, drive and energy may come out of the Saffron camp and on that basis I'd be expecting them to maybe shade it."

Canavan's former manager Harte - who led Tyrone to three All-Ireland titles and six Ulster triumphs during his 18-year tenure as boss - sees it differently, however, and reckons Cavan may just have the edge, despite having seen considerable improvement from Antrim under McGinley's auspices.

Harte, who as Louth manager beat Antrim en route to earning promotion out of Division Three last month, said: "Cavan got promoted, they won the league final as well at Croke Park against Tipperary and that was a big thing for them, to win silverware at headquarters against another decent team who had been provincial champions just before that.

"There's good reasons for both of these teams and I think Cavan have more experience of winning championship matches, and their run a couple of years ago might stand to them."

'The last thing Armagh needed was to ruffle Donegal's feathers'

McConville, seven times an Ulster winner with Armagh, feels Antrim's participation higher up in the league structure this year will help see the Saffrons over the line.

He also believes that his native county will edge Sunday's hotly-anticipated clash in Ballybofey despite admitting that Donegal have a "knack" for winning tightly-contested heavyweight battles.

"It's massive for Armagh," admitted the Crossmaglen Rangers clubman.

"I think Armagh have crossed a few bridges this year. The Dublin win was big, the Tyrone win was big and this is the next piece of the jigsaw for them.

"Preparation has not been ideal. I don't want to sound like Kevin Keegan but I'd love it if we beat them up there. I'm going to go Armagh to edge it because I think there is something different about them this year, so they'll maybe squeak home by a point."

Canavan, however, said the quarter-final is even bigger for Donegal given the age profile of their squad and the perception that they have underachieved in the province in recent years, but feels Declan Bonner's side will dig deep to advance to the semi-finals.

Donegal's Neil McGee (left) and Armagh's Ciaran Mackin (right) are among the five players suspended for Sunday's game in Ballybofey

Former Fermanagh boss Canavan added that Armagh may have stoked Donegal's fire following the fractious conclusion to their league game in Letterkenny last month when a melee resulted in Donegal's Neil McGee and Odhran McFadden-Ferry and Armagh's Ciaran Mackin, Aidan Nugent and Stefan Campbell being suspended for the championship contest.

"I believed that Armagh would have approached the league game in Letterkenny and just got out of there - they didn't have to win, but the last thing they needed was to ruffle Donegal's feathers," explained Canavan.

"Whether or not they did that deliberately, it could prove their downfall because if there is anything in this Donegal side, the fire has been well and truly stoked at this stage.

"If they don't beat Armagh, where do they go from there? Declan Bonner and Stephen Rochford have been there for a few years, it's going to be very difficult for them to try and get back. It's the tie everyone's talking about.

"I think Donegal still have enough big-game players in (Michael) Murphy, (Ryan) McHugh, Paddy McBrearty and I think Armagh will be weakened by the suspensions. I'd expect a big performance out of Donegal."

While Rian O'Neill has been cleared to play against Donegal, Harte agrees with Canavan that the absence of key men Nugent, Campbell and Mackin could prove decisive in Armagh's downfall.

He said: "If Armagh had a full hand, I'd say yes - their time has come. They're developing, consolidating their position in Division One was big for them, they're a team on the up and I think they've been very effective in how they've played the game this year.

"So I would have said Armagh could take this game, but with the players they're missing and the furore around that, which doesn't help preparation.

"It's the knock-on effect that will have on your overall ability to be at your best, and Donegal are not easily beaten in that part of the world, as we often found out, so I'd fancy them this time to come through."

As for the bigger picture, here's who the pundits picked to win the Ulster and All-Ireland titles:

Canavan: Monaghan (Ulster), Kerry (All-Ireland)

Harte: Tyrone (Ulster & All-Ireland)

McConville: (Ulster & All-Ireland)

To find out why the trio made those picks, listen to the full episode of The GAA Social on BBC Sounds.