Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Gearoid McKiernan's late goal helped round off Cavan's dominant win at Corrigan Park

Stephen O'Neill expects Antrim players will want to stay around for the inaugural Tailteann Cup to make amends for their Ulster SFC defeat by Cavan.

The Saffrons' Ulster hopes ended with a 1-20 to 0-10 loss at Corrigan Park.

"I am sure that the boys who are committed to playing football here will want to give a good account of themselves in the Tailteann Cup," said Antrim assistant manager O'Neill.

Second-tier counties face the danger of losing players to clubs in the USA.

Counties knocked out of the Championship early are already facing a battle to keep players at home with American outfits keen to recruit talent after two years of inactivity due to the pandemic.

"I enjoyed a summer there (in America) too so I can't complain if somebody wants to do that," added O'Neill after Saturday's game at the west Belfast venue.

'They'll want to show something better than that'

"If you're a young lad and you want to do that, I have no issues with that.

"Everyone makes their own decisions themselves.

"But if there is anything in anybody, they'll want to show something better than that today."

The preliminary round of the Tailteann Cup, if one is needed, does not take place until 21/22 May with the first round proper the following weekend and the final not scheduled until 9 July.

O'Neill and his former All-Ireland-winning Tyrone team-mate Enda McGinley are in their second year in charge of the Saffrons.

They gained promotion to Division Three last year, the first time the county had been out of the basement division since 2017, and performed creditably against Armagh in the Ulster Championship 12 months ago.

O'Neill is assistant to his former Tyrone All-Ireland winning team-mate Enda McGinley

After contending for promotion for much of the Division Three campaign this year before missing out, the feeling was that the Saffrons would be a real handful for Cavan - especially with the game being played at Corrigan Park, Antrim's first time to have home advantage in the Ulster Championship since 2013 - but it was not to be.

O'Neill admitted inter-county management is "tough going" but insisted Antrim's season "is not over".

"It (management) is a very unforgiving place and a very big steep learning curve for everybody involved.

"They're big strong physical men and we just had no answers today."

Antrim trailed 0-7 to 0-6 at half time, having recovered from a bad start with the wind to enjoy their best spell of the game in the 10 minutes before half time.

'Antrim meekly accept their fate'

But they meekly accepted their fate in the second half as Cavan's physical strength began to tell and once Michael McCann was sent off for a second yellow card, they collapsed in the final quarter.

"We were happy to be within a point (at half-time) but when you look at the chances Cavan missed in the first half you would be disappointed that way," O'Neill added.

"We just looked very nervy. We made a lot of very silly turnovers with bad passes, giving the ball away cheaply, and a quality team will punish you.

"It's just a disappointing end to the Ulster Championship. We just have to regroup and get focused on the Tailteann Cup because the season is not over.

"Hopefully we can give a good account of ourselves there because that there was definitely not a good account of the quality of the players."