McKenna was sent off by Joe McQuillan after the referee deemed him to have contributed to a melee

Conor McKenna will be available for Tyrone's Ulster Championship quarter-final against Derry after his one-match ban was overturned.

McKenna was sent off in Tyrone's preliminary round win over Fermanagh after referee Joe McQuillan deemed him to have contributed to a melee.

However, McKenna's suspension was reversed at a Central Hearings Committee meeting on Monday night.

Tyrone face Derry in Omagh on Sunday, with the game live on BBC Two NI.

McKenna had a significant impact after replacing Michael O'Neill at half-time in the Fermanagh game, scoring two points and creating Liam Rafferty's goal when his shot struck the post.

McKenna's red card being rescinded follows Armagh having three suspensions cleared prior to their quarter-final defeat by Donegal on Sunday.

Donegal boss Declan Bonner, whose county opted not to appeal bans handed to Neil McGee and Odhran McFadden-Ferry after the melee in March's league game with Armagh, later said the GAA's disciplinary process is "in tatters".

Former Armagh forward Oisin McConville echoed Bonner's sentiments when he told Sportsound Extra Time that the disciplinary system has not been fit for purpose in 20 years.