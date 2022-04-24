Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Jason McGee produced a superb midfield display for Donegal at MacCumhaill Park

Donegal produced an energetic display to earn a deserved 1-16 to 0-12 Ulster SFC quarter-final win over a hugely disappointing Armagh at Ballybofey.

Many felt this was going to be the day Armagh firmly established their championship credentials but they were outplayed by Declan Bonner's side.

Four Michael Murphy points helped Donegal lead 0-9 to 0-6 at half-time.

Paddy McBrearty's goal on 46 minutes put Donegal seven up and Armagh never looked like getting back into it.

Jason McGee's midfield brilliance helped Donegal control the contest before he was replaced midway through the second half following a superb shift.

Donegal skipper Murphy finished with six points with him refusing to be intimidated by some rough house tactics from Armagh full-back Aidan Forker as the home side set up a provincial semi-final with Cavan on 8 May.

Apart from a brief spell midway through the first half when Armagh hit three unanswered points to lead 0-4 to 0-3, the visitors were always decidedly second best as their star forward Rian O'Neill saw little of the ball in the first half and then continued to struggle against the tight-marking Brendan McCole in the second period.

With all the game's top performers playing in Donegal jerseys, Ryan McHugh's superb display summed up the home team's energy and he was named man of the match.

Donegal's 1-22 to 0-13 win over Armagh in the Ulster semi-final in 2020 seemed to mark them out as the main challengers to Dublin at that stage but they were shocked by Cavan in the provincial final a week later and, in truth, have struggled for consistency and confidence since them.

However, Donegal fans will hope Sunday's superb display will rejuvenate Bonner's squad as they conclusively defeated an Armagh team that had been strongly fancied going into the Ballybofey contest.

Armagh fans travelled in big numbers to a sunny Ballybofey after the team's encouraging Division One League campaign which had included wins over Dublin and Tyrone.

Their last league game against Donegal made headlines for the wrong reason as a post-match melee led to a raft of suspensions, although three of the four bans handed to Armagh were subsequently overturned with the Tir Conaill men opting not to appeal against the one-match penalties handed to Odhran McFadden-Ferry and Neil McGee.

The aftermath to the Letterkenny contest gave an added frisson to the Ulster clash but apart from a couple of brief flashpoints, the players largely behaved themselves.

More to follow.

Donegal: S Patton; C Ward, B McCole, S McMenamin; R McHugh, E Ban Gallagher, P Brennan; H McFadden, J McGee; C Thompson, N O'Donnell, M Langan; P McBrearty, M Murphy (capt), J Brennan.

Subs: M Lynch, E O'Donnell, C McGonagle, C O'Donnell, S O'Donnell, T McClenaghan, J McKelvey, D O Baoill, A Doherty, P Mogan, C McColgan.

Armagh: E Rafferty; J Morgan, A Forker, A McKay; N Grimley, G McCabe, J Og Burns; Connaire Mackin, B Crealey; J Hall, R Grugan, T Kelly; A Nugent (joint capt), R O'Neill (joint capt), J Duffy.

Subs: B Hughes, C O'Neill, M Shields, C Higgins, R McQuillan, S Sheridan, O O'Neill, S Campbell, J Kieran, C McConville, C Turbitt.

Referee: M Deegan (Laois)