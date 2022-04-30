Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Neil McManus fired in Antrim's second goal at Corrigan Park before having to go off because of injury

Antrim maintained their winning run in the Joe McDonagh Cup as they battled to a 2-22 to 1-22 victory over Carlow at Corrigan Park.

The Saffrons were two points down with nine minutes of normal time left but hit six of the last seven scores.

Free-taker Conal Cunning finished with 1-11 for the Saffrons with Neil McManus notching their other first-half goal.

After Antrim's two earlier goals, Chris Nolan netted for Carlow as they trailed by only one point at half-time.

Cunning's 10th-minute goal put the Saffrons 1-3 to 0-3 ahead after Paddy Burke had struck the home team's opening two points.

Antrim appeared in a degree of control when McManus lashed to the net after Carlow's Richie Coady had lost possession in the Saffrons' half to put the home side 2-5 to 0-4 ahead.

But the impressive Nolan flicked a high ball to the net on 24 minutes to reduce Antrim's lead to only three and the margin was down to one by half-time [2-8 to 1-10] after Martin Kavanagh had brought his tally to 0-5 for the visitors.

Antrim produce slow start to second half

As has been a pattern this season, Antrim produced a slow start to the second half with scores from Nolan and Kavanagh putting the visitors ahead.

Seaan Elliott got the Saffrons scoring again in the 43rd minute as he scored after dispossessing Fiachra Fitzpatrick but Carlow retained the momentum as points from Kevin McDonald and John Michael Nolan moved them two up.

Despite losing McManus to injury, as Eoin O'Neill was introduced, Antrim hit four of the next five scores to edge ahead at 2-13 to 1-15 by the 51st minute.

But Carlow weren't finished as they moved two ahead with 10 minutes remaining as Kavanagh notched his 10th point, with Chris Nolan quickly adding two more, before veteran Coady got on the scoreboard.

Points at either end from Ciaran Clarke and John Michael Nolan meant the visitors were still two up but a Joe Maskey score started a run of four straight Antrim with substitutes O'Neill and Conall Bohill, both on target, either side of another Cunning free.

During that period, Kavanagh had a chance to level from a difficult 69th-minute free with one umpire adjudging the attempt a free before referee Sean Stack ruled it a wide.

Cunning's two injury-time frees extended Antrim's lead to four and while Kavanagh replied with a free, Carlow were unable to fashion the last-gasp goal which would have snatched them a draw.

The result was Antrim's third straight win, after their opening victories over Offaly and Down, as they aim to repeat their 2020 victory in the second-tier championship competition, while Carlow still remain in contention to reach the knockout stages despite this narrow defeat.