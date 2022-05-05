Donegal captain Michael Murphy will be out for revenge after cutting a crestfallen figure following the 2020 Ulster final loss to Cavan

Ulster Senior Football Championship semi-final: Cavan v Donegal Venue: St Tiernach's Park, Clones Date: Sunday, 8 May Throw-in: 16:00 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC Two NI; live text commentary, match report and highlights on the BBC Sport NI website

Just when the Ulster Championship threatened to drift innocuously into the semi-finals, Derry came along and sent shockwaves through the province with a surprisingly comprehensive defeat of All-Ireland champions Tyrone.

It was a game that ignited a championship that had, until then, failed to deliver a result that shook the established order.

Tyrone and Cavan were too strong for Fermanagh and Antrim respectively while Monaghan, as expected, kept Down at arm's length during their march into the last four.

Given their impressive showings in Division One, many looked upon Armagh as contenders this year, but despite having suspensions to key players overturned, they were handily beaten by Donegal in Ballybofey, leaving the stage clear for the Oak Leafers to tear up the script and send Tyrone hurtling through the backdoor.

And so nine has become four, with Donegal, Cavan, Monaghan and Derry left in the race for the Anglo-Celt Cup.

On Sunday, Donegal face Cavan in the first semi-final at Clones before Monaghan take on Derry at the Athletic Grounds on 15 May.

Here, we take a look at both games as the Ulster Championship inches closer to the 29 May decider.

Donegal out to extinguish ghosts of 2020

It's curious how watershed results of a bygone era linger and shape current narratives. In the build-up to Tyrone-Derry, there was plenty of chat about 2006, the last time Derry sauntered into Omagh and beat the All-Ireland champions on their own patch.

And if the Red Hands were irked by memories of Enda Muldoon and co claiming a famous scalp suddenly resurfacing, Donegal will almost certainly bristle at talk of 2020.

Back then, just a month into inter-county football's return from its pandemic-enforced hiatus, Declan Bonner's men were on course for a third successive Ulster title. They had beaten Tyrone and Armagh to reach the decider and were heavily expected to bulldoze through Cavan in their quest to hold the Sam Maguire Cup for the first time since 2012.

What transpired, of course, was an upset of epic proportions, Cavan's ravenous intensity unhinging their much-fancied opponents as the Breffnimen sealed their first Ulster success since 1997.

But while the ghosts of that agonising November evening inside the Athletic Grounds may still haunt Donegal, Bonner will feel as though his side are more than adequately equipped to avoid further distress at the hands of Mickey Graham's men.

Having escaped the Division One relegation trapdoor, Donegal produced the dominant, controlled display of a hardened championship force to send Armagh packing.

Among the highlights for the Tir Conaill men were full-back Brendan McCole holding Orchard talisman Rian O'Neill scoreless, Jason McGee's mastery of the midfield battle and Ryan McHugh's indefatigable endeavours from wing-back.

But Bonner will have been delighted, too, with Michael Murphy notching six points up against an uber-physical Armagh full-back in Aidan Forker and Paddy McBrearty ending the game with 1-2 despite spending large parts of it on the periphery.

Cavan will aim to summon the physicality and spirit that saw them shock Donegal with a 1-13 to 0-12 win in the 2020 final at the Athletic Grounds

Successfully shutting out the pre-match furore that stemmed from the league melee against Armagh in Letterkenny will also have come as a major psychological boost. Were they to lock the tunnel vision in once again and expel thoughts of that painful night in Armagh 18 months ago, Donegal will have more than enough experience and firepower to complete their Cavan revenge mission, especially with Odhran McFadden-Ferry and Neil McGee returning from suspension.

But the Breffnimen have reason to be confident of replicating their 2020 heroics. A lot has happened since then, of course. They were relegated to Division Four last year but came straight back up in March.

Their return to Division Three already rubber-stamped, Graham's men signed off their league campaign by clinching the Division Four title at Croke Park and knocked Antrim out of Ulster with a ruthless 1-20 to 0-10 win at Corrigan Park.

After the 2020 final, BBC pundit Martin Clarke pondered if James Smith's late inclusion in the Cavan team had caught Donegal unawares. If that was the case, Bonner will leave no stone unturned when devising his tactical plan this time out.

There is no chance of Smith slipping through the net this time, however, after he scored 2-3 in the Division Four final against Tipperary, while Bonner will perhaps detail McCole to pay close attention to Smith's fellow Crosserlough clubman Paddy Lynch, who backed up his free-scoring league exploits with an impressive 0-8 against the Saffrons.

And while Jason McGee rightly earned plaudits for his aerial dominance against Armagh, he will face a fierce adversary in Thomas Galligan, who starred in Cavan's 2020 triumph and looked razor-sharp against Antrim, while the Donegal defenders are likely to have their hands full with Gearoid McKiernan, who scored a superb goal against the Saffrons and expertly linked defence and attack on numerous occasions.

Can Derry build on their remarkable win over Tyrone?

Ulster Senior Football Championship semi-final: Derry v Monaghan Venue: Athletic Grounds, Armagh Date: Sunday, 15 May Throw-in: 16:00 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC Two NI; live text commentary, match report and highlights on the BBC Sport NI website

Much has been said and written about Derry ending Tyrone's Ulster reign in devastating fashion, from Conor Doherty's man-of-the-match display to Rory Gallagher's rousing demonstration of managerial motivation, but the elation gained from their exploits in Omagh will make way for another period of soul-searching if they fall to Monaghan in the semi-final.

This will be Derry's first Ulster semi-final since 2015 - when they were beaten by Gallagher's Donegal - and standing between them and a first provincial decider since 2011 are Monaghan, who lost last year's final to Tyrone by a point and are playing like a team with unfinished business.

Having won the Dr McKenna Cup at the start of the year, Monaghan endured an up-and-down league campaign before an exhilarating climax in which they avoided relegation and sent Dublin down to Division Two in a match for the ages.

Monaghan have in recent years been accused of wilting under the pressure of the 'favourites' tag, but with the exception of two quickfire goals around half-time, they were vastly superior in every department in their quarter-final win over Down.

Scoring 23 points in any championship outing is an admirable feat, but Monaghan did so with 11 different scorers. Their full-forward line of Gary Mohan, Conor McManus and the red-hot Jack McCarron hit 0-14 while all three members of the full-back line chipped in with a score each.

Yes, while Slaughtneil duo Chrissy McKaigue and Brendan Rogers were excellent against Tyrone, they may need to find an extra level to quell Monaghan's high-flying marksmen.

While Derry supporters can sense this year spelling an end to their 24-year wait for a return to the provincial summit, Monaghan are on a redemptive quest of their own after the torment of last year's Croke Park showpiece.

Many feel that for such a richly talented group of footballers, seven years without an Ulster triumph is simply too long.

While Mohan and Sean Jones are proof that Monaghan's future is in good hands, with McManus (34), Rory Beggan (30), Colin Walshe (31), Fintan Kelly (32), Karl O'Connell (34), Darren (35) and Kieran Hughes (32), Drew Wylie (35) either in or approaching the autumns of their inter-county careers, time is running out to furnish this golden generation with another title.

Seamus McEnaney, too, has never led his county to an Anglo-Celt. He has reached three Ulster finals across two spells - 2007, 2010 and 2021 - and lost all of them to Tyrone. With the Red Hands out of the equation, he could be excused for thinking the stars are aligning.

'Banty' is a shrewd operator. His own personal battle against Gallagher is one of several fascinating subplots to a semi-final that could prove to be of vital importance in Monaghan and Derry's respective journeys.