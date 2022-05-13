Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Ciaran Bogue's 57th-minute goal proved decisive in Tyrone's win over Kerry last Sunday

EirGrid All-Ireland Under-20 Football Championship Final: Kildare v Tyrone Venue: Carrick-on-Shannon Date: Saturday, 14 May Throw-in: 17:00 BST Coverage: Match report on the BBC Sport NI website

After superbly beating Kerry in last weekend's thrilling semi-final, Tyrone must overcome Kildare on Saturday at Carrick-on-Shannon to clinch the All-Ireland Under-20 title.

With the Lilywhites accounting for Sligo in their semi-final, the Red Hands will go in as favourites.

Ciaran Bogue's goal three minutes from time was the key score in their 1-14 to 1-12 win over the Kingdom.

However, Ruairi Canavan was Tyrone's star man as he hit 0-8.

The son of Tyrone legend Peter, and brother of last year's All-Ireland winner Darragh, has had a brilliant season in the under-20 championship and will surely be seen in the Red Hand senior jersey very soon.

However, Tyrone manager Paul Devlin, who played at corner-back in the county's narrow All-Ireland Final defeat by Dublin in 1995, will be urging his team not to underestimate a county that landed the under-20 title four years ago.

That was actually the first year of the under-20 grade, with an under-21 championship having taken place between 1964 and 2017.

Kieran McGeary (right) was among several current Tyrone stars who helped the Red Hand County win the then All-Ireland Under-21 title in 2015

Tyrone's last All-Ireland Under-21 title was achieved in 2015 when a side that included Padraig Hampsey, Kieran McGeary, Cathal McShane, Conor Meyler, Frank Burns and Rory Brennan overcome Tipperary by one point at Parnell Park.

Peter Canavan himself inspired the Red Hand county to their first All-Ireland Under-21 titles in 1991 and 1992 and Tyrone achieved further back-to-back triumphs in 2000 and 2001.

Paul Devlin's side showed tremendous resilience to come back from four points early in the second half to pip the Kingdom.

However, Kildare will present their own challenges with Brian Flanagan's side including the talented Aaron Browne, who kicked five points in their 0-12 to 0-7 win over Sligo in the semi-finals.

While on paper, their semi-final victory didn't look particularly impressive, Kildare did rack up more than a dozen wides so creating opportunities wasn't a problem for the Lilywhites.

In addition, 11 of Kildare's 12 scores last weekend came from play which will have encouraged manager Flanagan.

Their victory over Sligo came after they defeated Dublin by two points in a thrilling Leinster final and as Devlin will attest, any side that accounts for the Dubs in a championship game, has to be highly regarded.

There was initial disappointment in both camps when Carrick-on-Shannon - and not Croke Park - was confirmed as the venue for the decider but this has since been played down by the managements as the game has neared.