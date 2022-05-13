Gallagher masterminded Derry's thumping win over All-Ireland champions Tyrone two weeks ago

Ulster Senior Football Championship semi-final: Derry v Monaghan Venue: Athletic Grounds, Armagh Date: Sunday, 15 May Throw-in: 16:00 BST

Derry manager Rory Gallagher says Sunday's Ulster SFC semi-final against Monaghan will require a "step up" from his team's shock demolition of All-Ireland champions Tyrone.

Gallagher has no doubt the experienced Farneymen will prove tougher opponents.

"Tyrone weren't the best version of themselves against ourselves and probably haven't been this year in comparison to last year," said.

"Monaghan will have a ferocious level of hunger as well as the quality.

"That's going to present a different kind of challenge.

"They are a team that have had a lot of successful times and won a lot of games against very tough opponents."

'Show time for an intercounty footballer'

Derry's 1-18 to 0-10 win in Omagh really made the GAA world sit up and take notice and Gallagher says his players must be comfortable with their new profile rather than wanting to continually fly under the radar.

"We're where I would like us to be. I would like us to be seen as an established force in Ulster. We're certainly not that yet," the Derry boss told BBC Radio Foyle.

"If we're able to back up consistent performances and win games against the top teams we will be. You can only go so long under the radar.

"There's no joy playing at the lower levels when you feel you are better than that and thankfully these players are getting the opportunity.

"This is show time for an intercounty footballer. We've got to make sure that we turn up and deliver. The best teams do.

"We've trained and prepared really well over the last 18, 20 months. We want to be playing in games like Sunday. We want to relish the challenge and whatever other people perceive of us, there's nothing we can do about that."

Rory Gallagher says the good habits ingrained by work on the training pitch has helped build belief and morale in the Derry squad

Gallagher says the dominant win over the Ulster and All-Ireland champions added to existing belief that had been generated by "doing the right things consistently on the training pitch".

"We've got the right type of characters who put the team first, who are committed to Derry, as well as their clubs, and to what we are asking of them, and committed to each other.

"For me, that brings belief and the ultimate way of showing that belief is in the performances.

"If you go back to the Donegal game last year, by and large our performances over the last 14, 15, 16 games, there has been every reason to have good belief.

"We're not the finished article. We're very much aware of that but we want to keep playing as long as we can together and keep improving and keep trying to win big games."

'Keep our head down and work hard'

Despite wanting players to embrace Sunday's big occasion, Gallagher did hint that his squad shouldn't be diverted by any sense of premature euphoria that might be breaking out in the Oak Leaf county following the victory over Red Hands.

On Friday, over 70 Derry primary schools gave their pupils permission to go to class bedecked in county colours.

While appreciating the "support and interest", Gallagher did strike a cautionary note.

"It's an ideal situation that kids are following heroes within their own county and not just watching the Premier League or players from other counties but we're very much in our infancy.

"It's very early days in the development of this team. We just need to make sure that we continue to keep our head down and keep working really, really hard.

"No doubt we'll have terrific support as we do that."

Gallagher's Donegal side were edged out 0-11 to 0-10 by Malachy O'Rourke's Monaghan in the 2015 Ulster Final

By his own admission, Gallagher's Ulster Championship record against Monaghan, while in management, has been mixed.

Donegal suffered final defeats against the Farney County, with Gallagher assistant to Jim McGuinness when Monaghan beat the then All-Ireland champions 0-13 to 0-7 nine years ago before the Belleek man was in charge himself in 2015 when the Farneymen edged an 0-11 to 0-10 victory.

The 2015 decider was followed by Gallagher's Donegal losing another tight provincial decider against Tyrone 12 months later.

Gallagher did have a better outcome against the Farneymen when managing his native county in the 2018 Ulster semi-final when Eoin Donnelly's last-gasp goal secured Fermanagh a dramatic 1-8 to 0-10 over a Monaghan side then managed by Malachy O'Rourke.

However, he feels none of the occasions will have any bearing on Sunday's game.

"I've had some good days against Monaghan. I've had some brutally tough days against Monaghan. None of them matter today.

"It's about what we can bring as a group on Sunday and we're just going to bring everything we have in our bodies to get over the line."