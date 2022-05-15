Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Seaan Elliott bagged two goals for Antrim in the comfortable win over Meath

Antrim put on a dominant display to hammer Meath 7-29 to 3-13 and secure a place in the Joe McDonagh Cup decider.

The Saffrons registered five goals in the first half at Pairc Tailteaan with doubles for Conor McCann and Seann Elliott while Paddy Burke also netted.

The visitors led 5-16 to 2-8 at the break before Eoin O'Neill added two goals in the second half.

Table-toppers Antrim have won all four of their games and have qualified for the final with one game to spare.

