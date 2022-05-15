Cavan and Down will face each other for a place in the Tailteann Cup quarter-finals

Cavan have been drawn at home to Down in the northern section of the first round of the inaugural Tailteann Cup.

Antrim are away to Leitrim, Fermanagh travel to Longford and Sligo host London in the rest of the northern section.

There are two preliminary rounds in the southern section, with Wexford at home to Offaly and Waterford away to Wicklow.

Those preliminary ties will be played this weekend.

The winner of Wexford v Offaly will play the winner of Waterford v Wicklow, with Laois at home to Meath completing the southern section first-round draw and New York getting a bye through to the quarter-finals.

The Tailteann Cup is a new second-tier Championship that was scheduled to start in 2020 only for Covid-19 to intervene.

It is competed for by teams occupying Divisions Three and Four of the National League, unless they win their provincial title.

Preliminary matches will take place this weekend with the first round scheduled for the weekend of 28/29 May. The semi-finals and final of the competition will be played at Croke Park.

"(My hope is) that it takes off like a meteorite and is a great competition and some county grabs it and marches through the summer and has a wonderful occasion in Croke Park when we play the semi-finals and the final," said GAA president Larry McCarthy told RTE after making the draw.

"It's the local rivalries that are going to be manifested in this and rather like the league, which is always considered to be a very good competition, the level of play is going to be at the same level for the teams.

"It will take off, I've not doubt. This is a wonderful opportunity [for teams to play at Croke Park] and for the spectators and fans to come to Croke Park on those occasions. There will be great days out, I've no doubt, across the country."

