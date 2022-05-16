Defender Chrissy McKaigue has enjoyed a decorated career with Slaughtneil but has never reached an Ulster final with Derry

Chrissy McKaigue has paid tribute to Rory Gallagher and his management team for bringing the good times back to Derry.

The defender admits the job "wasn't glamorous" when Gallagher took over in the autumn of 2019 and Derry newly promoted from Division Four.

After honing the squad during two Covid-hit seasons, Gallagher's Derry have taken this year's Ulster Championship by storm and will contest a first final in 11 years when they play Donegal on 29 May.

McKaigue insisted: "the management have to take huge credit for that".

"Yes, the players have bought into it and they're a good age profile and they're fresh but Ciaran Meenagh, Enda Muldoon and Rory Gallagher have to take huge credit for everything.

"They came into a Derry side, into a county that wasn't a very glamourous job but they saw the potential and they blooded players and they developed players.

"I know how much this will mean to them, to get us to an Ulster final.

"And as much as I'm delighted for the players and the people of Derry, I am very close to the management and I'm delighted for them too."

When every autograph had been signed and every selfie taken, Chrissy McKaigue had time to let the moment sink in.

Every man, woman and child in the Athletic Grounds on Sunday who wanted a picture with this patient Slaughtneil and Derry defender after a gripping Ulster semi-final, got one.

Only after he satisfied everyone's requests did he allow himself a moment to savour the prospect of playing in a first senior provincial final.

When he returned home from AFL giants Sydney Swans in 2011 to forge a senior gaelic football career, he had Ulster finals and more in mind but it has taken a long time to get there.

"I have had some very good days in a Derry jersey, albeit they haven't always been in the championship," he says.

"Like playing in two Division One finals, winning Division Two, Three and Four and we have taken big scalps in the qualifiers.

"Nothing compares to this.

"I am lucky to have had a very good club career as well so I am sort of gracious for what I have but you are right, I'd be lying if I said I wasn't itching for one of these days. Long may they continue."

Monaghan were well warned about what Derry were bringing to the table, with Seamus McEnaney in Healy Park to witness the Oak Leafers' demolition job on Tyrone.

Some observers felt Derry had played their Ulster final that day and would not be able to repeat the feat against Monaghan. They were wrong, because Derry were again impressive with a collective intensity and energy levels that Monaghan could not match.

"To be quite honest when the draw was made against Tyrone all that was in the back of my mind was 'wouldn't it be great to get over Tyrone in the championship once in my career'," admitted McKaigue.

"Just because they have been so dominant and there has been so many hard days.

"I never thought much past it but once Monaghan came on the radar it wasn't getting any easier.

"We were conscious of the fact a lot of people, maybe some people, thought we wouldn't back the performance up from the first day.

"I would say we didn't back the performance up - but we backed the result up and ultimately that's all that matters.

"Maybe it's a good thing because it will keep our feet on the ground going into the final.

"Some of our play in the second half was poor but the grit and the courage was there, and that's very important.

"There is a lot of football to be played yet and we're just delighted to be in the final."