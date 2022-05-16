'Sometimes good club players don't make it at county level'

Down captain Barry O'Hagan has hit back at recent criticism over the Mournemen's inter-county set-up.

It comes after Kilcoo club footballer of the year Eugene Branagan said he had "no ambition" to play for his native county, citing a lack of "winning mentality".

"County football isn't for everyone," said O'Hagan.

"You might be a good club player, but sometimes good club players don't make it at county level," said O'Hagan.

"If a boy wants to play football then the door is always open for Down and if he doesn't want to play then it is fully his decision. We respect that.

"At the end of the day, if he is at the other side of the street I'm going to go and say hello. I'm not going to be like 'he's not playing for Down so I'm not going to acknowledge him'."

Down will compete in the inaugural Tailteann Cup after being relegated from Division Two following a winless campaign.

The competition was established for teams who finished in the bottom two Divisions in the league and is a second-tier All-Ireland.

With several players stepping away - including joint-captain Caolan Mooney - O'Hagan said Down have to use the extra game time to rebuild their side.

"Caolan is his own man and makes his own decisions. The door is still open for Caolan," O'Hagan said on his joint-captain.

"Caolan and I are both 28, we will hopefully have a few more years left, touch wood, in the red and black. It will definitely not be the last time you see Caolan Mooney."

'There's no painting over the cracks'

James McCartan's side have been drawn against Cavan in their opening Tailteann Cup game, with O'Hagan insisting "we are not just going to show up, we are going to win".

The Clonduff clubman added the county can look to fellow Ulster sides Cavan and Derry as Down look to revive their inter-county hopes.

"Cavan are on their way up and Derry are in Division Two and an Ulster final. We think with this cup that we are looking forward to a day out in Croke Park. We are looking to rebuild with boys and looking for game time," he said.

"At this point in time there is no point in painting over the cracks, we aren't up to scratch just as of yet.

"We want to get back to where we can and that is competing in the likes of Division Two. We are maybe not just at that level yet with the All-Ireland, but with with this competition we are hoping it is going to get boys game time, and getting to play tougher teams, like Cavan, in the draw will hopefully build them up for the future."