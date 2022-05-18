Tailteann Cup: Four Ulster hopefuls will all be involved in 28 May openers
Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games
The Tailteann Cup opener between Cavan and Down will be on 28 May with Leitrim v Antrim and Longford v Fermanagh also taking place that day.
Tailteann Cup favourites Cavan's contest with Down will throw in at Kingspan Breffni at 14:00 GMT with Leitrim v Antrim starting at the same time in Carrick-on-Shannon.
The Longford v Fermanagh will be a 19:30 throw-in at Pearse Park.
Four other Tailteann Cup games will also take the same weekend.
Sligo will take on London on Saturday evening (18:00) with Sunday seeing Carlow host Tipperary, Laois at home to Westmeath and either Wexford or Offaly taking on Wicklow or Waterford.
All the Sunday contests will throw in at 14:00.