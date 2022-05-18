Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Cavan produced a second-half comeback to beat Down in the 2020 Ulster semi-final before shocking Donegal in the provincial decider

The Tailteann Cup opener between Cavan and Down will be on 28 May with Leitrim v Antrim and Longford v Fermanagh also taking place that day.

Tailteann Cup favourites Cavan's contest with Down will throw in at Kingspan Breffni at 14:00 GMT with Leitrim v Antrim starting at the same time in Carrick-on-Shannon.

The Longford v Fermanagh will be a 19:30 throw-in at Pearse Park.

Four other Tailteann Cup games will also take the same weekend.

Sligo will take on London on Saturday evening (18:00) with Sunday seeing Carlow host Tipperary, Laois at home to Westmeath and either Wexford or Offaly taking on Wicklow or Waterford.

All the Sunday contests will throw in at 14:00.