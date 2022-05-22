All-Ireland SFC: Champions Tyrone to face Armagh in qualifiers first round
All-Ireland SFC champions Tyrone will travel to take on derby rivals Armagh in the first round of qualifiers.
The draw was made on Monday morning with Ulster semi-finalists Monaghan away to Mayo.
The other two ties see Clare host Meath while Louth visit Cork, with the games being played on the weekend of 4-5 June.
The first round features teams from the top two divisions who have not reached their provincial finals.
Tyrone and the Orchard side will meet for the first time since their ill-tempered league meeting in February.
Five players - four from Tyrone and Armagh's Greg McCabe - were sent-off following a brawl at the Athletic Grounds.
Armagh, who lost out to Donegal in the Ulster quarter-finals, won the game 2-14 to 0-14 and will again have home advantage when the go up against their Ulster neighbours.
The Red Hands also fell at the last-eight stage of the Ulster SFC with a 1-18 to 0-10 defeat by Derry, who will play Donegal in Sunday's final.
All-Ireland SFC qualifiers first round
Mayo v Monaghan
Clare v Meath
Cork v Louth
Armagh v Tyrone