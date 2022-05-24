Derry and Donegal last met in a memorable Ulster quarter-final last year

Ulster Senior Football Championship Final: Derry v Donegal Venue: St Tiernach's Park, Clones Date: Sunday, 29 May Throw-in: 16:00 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC Two NI; live text commentary, match report and highlights on the BBC Sport NI website

The fortunes of Derry and Donegal could scarcely have been more contrasting in the 11 years since they last contested an Ulster final.

Donegal's win that day set them on a path to All-Ireland glory and while they have not lifted Sam Maguire since, they have become firmly acquainted with the Anglo-Celt.

Sunday's showpiece will be their 10th provincial final in 12 years; a staggering feat of consistency in undoubtedly Ireland's most competitive province.

In the experience stakes it is a no contest, but what Derry lack in that department, they make up for in newfound hunger and hope.

There is a raw desire to make the loudest statement yet now that the Oak Leaf County, the archetypal sleeping giant in recent times, are back at the top table.

In the build-up to the final, Donegal All-Ireland winner Mark McHugh and Derry's four-time All Star Tony Scullion joined Thomas Niblock and Oisin McConville for a special episode of The GAA Social.

Between them, the panel identified some of the key areas in which Sunday's Ulster SFC final will be won and lost.

Where better to start than the battle between experience and exuberance?

"I really do think that the bench made a considerable difference to Donegal the last day," said McConville of the sides' 2021 quarter-final meeting, when Donegal emerged victorious by a single point.

"I think the match-ups will suit Donegal. When you have Michael Murphy and Patrick McBrearty, if Chrissy McKaigue and Brendan Rogers do an exceptional job, the form of Jamie Brennan from the last day and not the last six months has to be very encouraging from a Donegal point of view and might just give them a wee bit of an edge."

"We have a youthful bench [but] don't forget we beat Tyrone in Omagh and went on to beat Monaghan in the semi-final," says Scullion.

"Two seasoned Division One teams. We have gone the hard road here, and if we're to win the Ulster title we're going to have to beat three Division One teams."

Scullion predicts low-scoring decider

With 4-30 from their two outings in this year's Championship, Derry are the top scorers in Ulster with Donegal not far behind on 2-32.

With that in mind you might expect Sunday's meeting to be something of a shootout. However Scullion has warned against expectations of anything like the scoring seen in recent years repeating itself in Clones.

"The way Derry played against Tyrone and Monaghan, the pace in transition from defence to attack, unfortunately that's not going to happen this time," predicts the Ballinascreen man.

"Unfortunately Donegal are going to mirror Derry. Let's be honest, it's going to be 15 behind the ball and that fast transition will be met in the middle section.

"I looked at the last five Ulster finals, I think one of the games there was nearly 50 points scored in it. I think another two there was closer to 40 than 30. There was one at 31 and there one at 28.

"I'll tell you this: it will not be anywhere near that. This is going to be a low-scoring, intriguing contest."

Crucial kick-outs

As with every big game in modern gaelic football, the role of the goalkeepers and specifically their kick-outs are set to have a huge bearing on where the game is won and lost.

In Shaun Patton, Donegal have a keeper who possesses one of the best and most accurate kickouts in the business, while Odhran Lynch's stock appears to be rising with every game.

"I think Donegal will push up on the Derry kick-out and will force Derry long," Scullion says.

Mark McHugh believes Donegal keeper Shaun Patton is the "best in the country"

"I still think Donegal will get back behind the ball if they don't win that kick-out, but they'll definitely push up and then they'll drift back."

"I think the keepers have a huge part to play and we've one up on that," says Donegal's 2012 All-Ireland winner McHugh.

"I think Shaun is probably the best keeper in the country. In the second half against Monaghan when they really put the squeeze on, Derry just found it a bit difficult to get out."

"The kick-out strategy is going to be huge."

Marking the main men

Last year's sensational quarter-final between the sides was ultimately decided by one swing of Paddy McBrearty's left boot.

It is anticipated the Kilcar man will have the relentless Chrissy McKaigue for close company, as he did a year ago, while questions remain over which Derry defender is charged with picking up Michael Murphy.

"I think it'll be Brendan Rogers," suggests McHugh.

"Again that's the sensible approach. Will it definitely happen? I'm just not sure."

Patrick McBrearty and Chrissy McKaigue contested an absorbing match-up in last year's meeting

Derry, too, are not short of dangermen that will require close attention from Donegal's most polished defenders.

Slaughtneil star Shane McGuigan continues to cement himself as one of the elite forwards in Ireland, while Tyrone and Monaghan appeared simply unable to find an answer to the surging runs of Gareth McKinless.

"My gut is telling for Shane McGuigan it will probably be Stephen McMenamin or Eoghan Ban Gallagher," McHugh says.

"McMenamin was tasked with Gearoid McKiernan (against Cavan in the semi-final) who is the man on that Cavan team, so he was given the big job. That's why I imagine he'll be given the big job again.

"What do Donegal do with [McKinless] is another question. They could push somebody up and man mark him. They might try even Ryan [McHugh] even to push up and mark him, or they could do something totally left field.

"Looking at the two games he has probably been the man, the driving force."