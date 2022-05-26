Rory Gallagher left the Donegal job in August 2017 and a year later was in charge of Fermanagh as they were beaten by Declan Bonner's Tir Chonaill men in the Ulster Final

Ulster Senior Football Championship Final: Derry v Donegal Venue: St Tiernach's Park, Clones Date: Sunday, 29 May Throw-in: 16:00 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC Two NI; live text commentary, match report and highlights on the BBC Sport NI website

Ulster Final combatants in Donegal and Derry inevitably provoke memories of Titanic tussles in the early 1990s but Sunday's contest has an added element given the men in charge of the respective squads.

1992 All-Ireland hero Declan Bonner took over as Donegal boss for a second time after Rory Gallagher's abrupt departure from the role following a disappointing 2017 campaign.

The history between the two men includes the Belleek man - a wonderfully talented player who still holds the Ulster SFC match scoring record for a 3-9 haul against Monaghan in 2002 - cheekily lobbing a match-winning goal for Fermanagh in an Ulster quarter-final in 2000 which proved the final game of Bonner's first term in charge of Donegal.

The gifted GAA writer Gerry McLaughlin's description of their relationship is that "they wouldn't be best buddies".

Also residing in Belleek, McLaughlin's first encounter with Gallagher was with a "10-year-old wearing an earring" while the Donegal-born journalist's love for his birth county means he has followed every twist and turn of Declan Bonner and indeed every other prominent Tir Chonaill footballer's career for over four decades.

It maybe wasn't a coincidence that the two managers weren't in each other's presence at last week's Ulster GAA-organised pre-provincial final news conference with Bonner already away and gone having fulfilled his media duties by the time Gallagher rocked up in Strabane.

A photo opportunity of the two smiling managers exchanging a few words as the cup sits tantalisingly in front of them is normally de rigueur but wasn't to be on this occasion.

How they got here: Derry and Donegal's road to the Ulster final

Gallagher's Donegal miss out on Ulster titles

Under Gallagher, Donegal had been a kick of the ball away from winning both the 2015 and 2016 Ulster Finals with Monaghan edging out Michael Murphy and company 0-11 to 0-10 before Tyrone's late show saw them prise a 0-13 to 0-11 victory six years ago.

After that defeat, the Donegal GAA board still opted to give Gallagher a further three-season extension but within a year, the county were on the lookout for another boss as the Belleek native stepped down following heavy championship defeats by Tyrone and Galway.

Donegal had come into the 2017 campaign shorn of the experience of Colm McFadden, Neil Gallagher and Eamon McGee following their retirements after the All-Ireland quarter-final defeat the previous summer by a then dominant Dublin.

With Rory Kavanagh having quit in early 2015 and a number of other players opting out of the squad, Gallagher had been facing a major rebuilding job but despite having a further two years on his contract and amid some searing criticism following the 2017 campaign - inevitably including vitriol on social media - he took the decision to stand down.

It was a sad end to Gallagher's time in Donegal which had included being credited with playing a huge role in the county's All-Ireland triumph in 2012 when he was assistant to Jim McGuinness.

Gallagher's partnership with McGuinness dissolved after a disappointing 2013 campaign but after Donegal lost the 2014 All-Ireland Final against Kerry, the county turned to the Fermanagh man to fill the vacancy left by the Glenties man's decision to commit fully to his soccer role with Celtic.

Declan Bonner appeared to be critical of Gallagher's previous regime when he took over as Donegal boss in September 2017

'Too one-dimensional and predictable'

But by September 2017, Bonner was back in charge and he didn't appear of a mind to give too many plaudits to the previous regime, when giving his mission statement about what he wanted to achieve second-time round with Donegal.

"The future in Donegal is bright but a lot of things need to change,'' said Bonner on the evening when he was officially unveiled, which came a few months after he had guided the county's under-21s to an Ulster title, further building on the managerial stock of his minor side's provincial triumph in 2014, when they narrowly lost the All-Ireland Final to Kerry.

"We have taken a step or two back in the past couple of seasons and we have to take a look at that. We have to adapt.

"We have become too one-dimensional and too predictable and that will take work on the training field."

Gerry McLaughlin cautions that we could be in danger of reading too much into Bonner's seemingly critical verdict on Gallagher's reign.

"Bonner was a new manager coming in and he certainly wanted to put his stamp on things," says Gerry, whose status as one of the GAA's true Renaissance men was only further emphasised by his recent publication of a book of poetry entitled 'The Breed of Me' which details his love of family, the GAA, his locality and the written word.

"Rory Gallagher had a stellar reputation. In many people's eyes, he was the guy who did the nuts and bolts of bringing Donegal to that All-Ireland title. Now things went a wee bit bad for him, especially in 2017.

'Like the bull in the field marking out his territory'

"One thing about Declan Bonner is that he is very direct. If he has something to say, he'll say it. He wasn't going to say 'Rory did a brilliant job'.

"And he knew all the players from his time with the Donegal under-16s and the minors and the under-20s and he wanted to put his stamp on that.

"That's Declan. Like the bull in the field marking out his territory. This is the way Donegal are going to play. There's a new man in charge."

Gallagher's time as Donegal manager had also coincided with Bonner's three-year term with the county's then under-21 team and there were murmurings of arguments over player availability between the two men, although McLaughlin points out such tug-of-wars over personnel are commonplace.

"Declan complained a number of times that he didn't have players available to Rory.

Gerry McLaughlin says Rory Gallagher has the same kind of single-minded focus that Sir Alex Ferguson and Roy Keane brought to Manchester United

"Rory is a bit Alex Ferguson and Roy Keane, he just focuses on what he wants. He's very ruthless. He wants to win.

"The under-20s would have been a distraction. But that kind of attitude was not unique to Declan or Rory. You could chat to 20 managers all over the country and that kind of dynamic would be there. The senior team will always come first and that's fairly understandable."

In terms of understanding Gallagher's mentality, McLaughlin says the Derry manager's mindset is "a carbon copy" of that exhibited by his father Gerry, who captained Fermanagh to All-Ireland Under-21 Final appearances in 1970 and 1971.

"Gerry is a real leader. He managed Ballygawley to a Tyrone county championship final in 1989 and Mickey Harte was in that team and Gerry was reason that our club in Belleek won two county championships.

"He's totally obsessed with football. Gerry could never understand why people didn't have the same passion and think as quickly as he did.

"The other side of the family has magnificent football pedigree as well. Rory's mother Deirdre Kavanagh is from Ballygawley and her brother Eamonn, who played for Omagh Town and many clubs, was one of the best strikers of a ball you would ever seen and that's where Rory got the kicking skills from.

"My brother in law Seamus Kelm, who is the father of Fermanagh footballer Ultan Kelm, said that Rory Gallagher was the most intelligent child that went into St Davog's Primary School in Belleek and I'd well believe it."

'Coaching them like a basketball coach'

In the football context, McLaughlin says Gallagher's intelligence is best exemplified by the manner in which he micro-managers his players - even during the white heat of championship games.

BBC Sport NI's Orla Bannon noted that as well during that the first half of Derry's stunning win over Tyrone four weeks ago when "all that could be heard in the stand at Healy Park was Gallagher bellowing out instructions to his players like they were pieces on a chessboard".

"If you listen to him on the sideline, he's coaching them like a basketball coach. He's telling them where to be and micro-managing like all the great managers," adds McLaughlin.

Will Gallagher, already a history-maker after become the first man to guide three counties to an Ulster Final, be able to able to micro-manage Derry to his first provincial triumph as big chief, after after assisting Jim McGuinness in 2011 and 2012?

We'll know come Sunday evening.

Suffice to say, we'll have been keeping an eye out for any sideline exchanges.