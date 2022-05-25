Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Canavan's 1-7 led Tyrone past Kildare in the U20 final earlier this month

Tyrone's Ruairi Canavan has been named U20 player of the year after leading the Red Hands to All-Ireland glory.

The Errigal Ciaran forward scored a sparkling 1-7 as the Red Hands beat Kildare to win their first title since the introduction of the under-20 grade.

It took Canavan just 19 seconds to find the back of the net in the final at Carrick-on-Shannon earlier this month.

He also notched seven of Tyrone's 11 points as they edged out Cavan in last month's Ulster decider.

Son of legendary Tyrone footballer Peter, Canavan's older brother Darragh is part of the county's senior set-up and already has a All-Ireland title to his name.

The U20s beat Down and Donegal in Ulster before the one-point final win over Cavan, then defeated Kerry in a memorable All-Ireland semi-final, with Canavan scoring a combined 1-34 throughout a memorable championship campaign.