How they got here: Derry and Donegal's road to the Ulster final

Ulster Senior Football Championship Final: Derry v Donegal Venue: St Tiernach's Park, Clones Date: Sunday, 29 May Throw-in: 16:00 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC Two NI; live text commentary, match report and highlights on the BBC Sport NI website

Venture back to April and you would not have begrudged Derry fans having mixed feelings about the county's hopes in the upcoming Ulster Championship.

On the one hand, their Division Two campaign featured some eye-catching results. A return to football's top table eluded them, but there was enough evidence of Derry's upward trajectory in those seven games to suggest that a long overdue championship run was on the horizon.

However, their shellacking at the hands of Galway, which ended the prospect of reaching Division One, was still fresh in the memory while Ciaran McFaul, outstanding in Glen's maiden county championship triumph in November, had exited the panel.

But yet here they are, on the precipice of ending a 24-year wait for an Ulster title with Rory Gallagher the exacting, full-throated architect behind the revival that has gripped the province.

And as he pores over every conceivable match-up for Sunday's Clones showpiece against Donegal, there is merit in recounting Derry's eventful journey under the Belleek man ahead of their first provincial decider since 2011.

Of course, Gallagher's appointment in September 2019 sparked debate. With Derry in need of a new leader after Damian McErlain's departure, the county board turned to Gallagher, just two months on from the end of his Fermanagh reign.

The reaction to his arrival in some Derry quarters was tepid. There were those who felt the job should have gone to then Derry Under-20 boss Mickey Donnelly or former senior captain Johnny McBride, while many felt that with Gallagher - seen as an arch-proponent of defensive football - in situ Derry would soon resemble his Fermanagh or Donegal sides.

But Gallagher, who defied the odds to lead his native Erne County to the 2018 Ulster final, was never going to let dissenting voices stand in the way of the new project to which he instantly dedicated his shatterproof focus.

"I don't have one style of play," Gallagher told BBC Sport NI's Thomas Niblock shortly after taking the Derry job.

"I believe the fundamentals of improving players is the most important. The biggest thing for me is improving players and getting them playing to their potential."

Gallagher led his native Fermanagh to the 2018 Ulster final, losing to Donegal

The new era started in the low-key, wintry climes of the Dr McKenna Cup with defeats by Monaghan and Donegal sending a youthful, experimental Derry side out of the group stage.

Further disappointment was to follow in Gallagher's first league campaign at the helm which, having been interrupted by the onset of the global pandemic, ended in them narrowly missing out on promotion to Division Two as Down - whose stock has since plummeted - went up.

But while they ultimately failed to move up a rung on the ladder, there were clear positives on which Gallagher could build.

There was no question that, without turning Derry into a turgid, ultra-defensive unit, Gallagher had tightened things up at the back. They had conceded 95 points, the same as the 2019 campaign, but having operated in a higher division.

There were signs, too, that Derry had eased the burden on sharpshooter Shane McGuigan's shoulders, with 11 different scorers in the win over Longford indicative of their burgeoning ability to spread scores throughout the team.

The players benefitted from intense fitness programmes over lockdown while Gallagher's midfield was bolstered significantly with Conor Glass' return from Australia.

With the pandemic having wreaked havoc on the schedule, an Ulster Championship quarter-final with Armagh came just seven days after the end of the league, and Derry paid the price for an error-strewn first-half performance as the Orchardmen claimed a 0-17 to 0-15 win.

But again, there were positives for Gallagher in that he handed championship debuts to the likes of Glass, Odhran Lynch, Conor McCluskey, Padraig Cassidy and Ethan Doherty, all of whom have become mainstays in the team.

Heartache in Ballybofey

If, in late 2020, there were tentative signs that things were heading in the right direction, last year provided further affirmation that Ulster's sleeping giant was stirring.

Derry coasted through their Division Three campaign to earn promotion ahead of the Ulster quarter-final against Donegal in Ballybofey.

It produced a gut-wrenching result for Gallagher and his players. In a championship slow-burner that was played out at a mostly-empty MacCumhaill Park, Derry led by four points early in the second half but were left stunned when Paddy McBrearty's last-gasp score sent Donegal through.

Visibly crestfallen at full-time, Gallagher gathered his thoughts in time to insist that Derry would learn from their mistakes. Delivering championship results makes teams, but Gallagher knew then that his side were getting closer. So, too, did the county board as they moved to secure his services until 2025.

While Gallagher's preparations for this year's Division Two campaign were hindered by Slaughtneil and Glen's involvement in the All-Ireland hurling and Ulster club football competitions, Derry began their latest promotion push with convincing wins over Down and Offaly.

Indeed, the players' commitment to the Gallagher project was underlined by Slaughtneil hurlers Chrissy McKaigue, Shane McGuigan and Brendan Rogers - key figures for club and county - reporting for training 48 hours on from the agony of losing an All-Ireland club hurling semi-final to Ballygunner.

"Buy-in, togetherness, collective drive". All of these phrases have become synonymous with Derry under Gallagher.

Slaughtneil stalwarts Chrissy McKaigue and Brendan Rogers have been key components of Gallagher's Derry set-up

Key to Derry's early-season momentum this year, of course, was banishing the Cork-shaped silhouette that stalked their every move for two years.

In March 2020, in Derry's last game before the pandemic-enforced shutdown, they were beaten 3-13 to 3-11 by the Rebels, but Gallagher admitted his side were "lucky" to have lost by just two after being handed "a lesson in the middle of the field".

Redemption was to come at Owenbeg in February, however, when Derry strolled to a nine-point win. It was their 10th league win on the spin, and arguably the most satisfying.

Promotion to Division One slipped through their grasp, though. Galway made sure of that, but Gallagher knew the most robust examination of his side's progress would come in the championship cauldron against rivals Tyrone on 1 May.

Speaking on The GAA Social last year, Gallagher recalled how when he and Jim McGuinness were plotting Donegal's path in the early stages of their memorable reign, "everything was geared towards beating Tyrone".

For them, the Red Hands were the benchmark, and given Tyrone's current status as All-Ireland champions, Gallagher will perhaps have viewed this year's Ulster quarter-final as a gilt-edged chance to lay down a marker against a heavy-hitter.

The outcome sent shockwaves beyond the province as Derry dismantled Tyrone with a 1-18 to 0-10 success that evoked memories of their famous 2006 win over the Red Hands.

Sure, there had been impressive progress in the league, but that 11-point win at Healy Park was Derry's first in Ulster since 2015.

It was difficult to overestimate its significance and a similarly emphatic performance followed against Monaghan to put them within touching distance of their first Anglo-Celt in nearly a quarter of a century.

'It's like the glory days of old' - Derry's Gareth McKinless

From Chrissy McKaigue's man-marking clinics to Gareth McKinless' herculean contributions at both ends of the pitch, Gallagher has turned a talented collection of individuals into a genuine championship force.

"Rory came in, it took him a year to figure it out, he got those who were committed and he's shown them what it takes to win," said Kieran McKeever, the last Derryman to lift the Anglo-Celt.

"They have bought into his style. I think the players now believe that they can get to the top. If someone had said at the start of the year that we'd maintain Division Two and beat Tyrone in the first round, we'd have taken it no problem."

Speaking on the latest GAA Social, Donegal All-Ireland winner Mark McHugh - who witnessed first-hand Gallagher's intense methods at Donegal and Kilcar - described the Derry manager as a "genius".

"Can I say he's the best coach I've ever had? Yeah, he's probably just ahead of Karl Lacey. He covers everything. There's probably not a scenario on the football field that he hasn't covered.

"If something happens in a game, whether it's the weather, the referee or the opposition and what they might throw at you, he has that covered somehow."

That much will be true come Sunday, of that there is no doubt.

Donegal, in the Ulster final, at a sold-out Clones. It's the ultimate litmus test for this coming Derry side, and Gallagher will scour the depths of his vast footballing knowledge to deliver the county's first provincial title this side of the millennium.

Whether Gallagher's scrupulous groundwork fuels a famous win over Donegal remains to be seen, but given where Derry were when he started, his part in this year's championship story won't soon be forgotten.