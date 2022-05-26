Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Ruairi Canavan (left) was named player of this year's under-20 championship earlier this week

Three members of Tyrone's All-Ireland Under-20 winning squad have been called up to the senior squad but the new recruits do not include Ruairi Canavan.

Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher have drafted in Niall Devlin, Michael McGleenan and Steve Donaghy in advance of Sunday week's qualifier with Armagh.

But with Canavan having another year at U20 level in 2023, he is not being rushed into the senior grade.

Earlier this week Canavan was named the player of the U20 championship.

Speculation had also surrounded Conor Cush but he too will play at U20 level again when the Red Hands defend their title next year.

Team captain and wing back Devlin, midfielder McGleenan and centre back Donaghy delivered consistently outstanding performances as the Red Hands followed up their Ulster Championship win with an All-Ireland semi-final win over Kerry before beating Kildare in the decider.

Tyrone U20 manager Paul Devlin welcomed the call-ups as an important stage in the development and transition of young players to senior inter-county level.

"That's the whole goal for all the lads, that's what we bring them through for," he said.