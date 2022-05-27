Fermanagh have not played a competitive game since the Ulster Championship preliminary-round defeat by Tyrone on 16 April

Fermanagh skipper Declan McCusker believes that the GAA only has "one real chance" to get the new second-tier Tailteann Cup right.

"If it falls flat on its face this year, that's it," said the Erne skipper ahead of Saturday's opener in Longford.

Fermanagh are among four Ulster sides in action in Saturday's matches in the new second-tier football championship.

Tie of the round is Cavan's meeting with Down while Antrim also face an afternoon contest in Leitrim.

Fermanagh captain McCusker is hoping the six-week gap from the county's Ulster Championship preliminary-round defeat by Tyrone - it does seems a long time ago - will not leave Kieran Donnelly's side significantly undercooked for the Pearse Park game.

"I would prefer it to be more compact (championship season) because you'd rather play games," added McCusker.

'The jury's out'

"I think everybody is in the jury's out camp (on the competition) to see how it's promoted and how it's run.

"In principle, I think it could be a brilliant competition. Let's face it. None of the 16 teams in the Tailteann Cup would win the Sam Maguire.

"We're all playing in an competition that we're all probably capable of winning if things go well.

"It's just that it needs to be promoted well and there's needs to be perks for players because being so-called weaker counties, the players in those counties still put in the same effort that the players in the big counties do."

To that end, the GAA seems to attempting to placate the players by announcing that there will be a 'team of the week' in the competition and well as a Tailteann Cup All-Stars selection after the conclusion of the campaign.

As for their opening opponents, Fermanagh know all about them from recent league battles which included the Erne County's win at Pearse Park in late February.

On that occasion, Longford talisman Mickey Quinn seemed to be the victim of an exceptionally harsh first-half sending off and McCusker is expecting to face a fired-up home side this weekend.

"You never get anything easy down there. We won in the league there this year but they lost Mickey Quinn to a red card in the first half which had a massive impact on the game."

Cavan and Down last met at championship level in the 2020 Ulster semi-finals when the Breffnimen came back from eight down at half-time to snatch a 1-14 to 1-13 victory

After they gave Donegal such a tough game in the Ulster semi-final three weeks ago, Cavan has been installed as most pundits' favourites for the new second-tier competition but Killian Clarke is playing down all that.

The sides last met in the 2020 Ulster semi-final when Down squandered a eight-point half-time lead to eventually lose 1-14 against the Breffnimen.

After being thoroughly unimpressive for much of that contest, Cavan were given no chance of upsetting Donegal in the final a week later but we all know what happened in Armagh on that remarkable day.

"It's will be an interesting affair," said Clarke of Saturday's game at Kingspan Breffni.

"Last time we rubbed shoulders with them it was 2020. It was a great battle that day. Down came out of the traps very quick and we clawed it back. Probably a lot of different personnel involved with the teams now so we'll see how that works out."

Antrim, meanwhile, will be looking to get back to the decent form they produced for most of the Division Three League campaign after a very disappointing effort against the Breffnimen in the Ulster Championship at Corrigan Park last month.

Louth and Munster Football finalists Limerick are both looking forward to top-tier championship status this summer after securing promotion from Division Three but Antrim competed well against both those sides in the Spring despite suffering two four-point defeats and should be good enough to win in Carrick-on-Shannon against a Leitrim side that missed out on promotion from Division Four.

TAILTEANN CUP FIXTURES

Saturday

Cavan v Down Kingspan Breffni, 14:00 BST Leitrim v Antrim Carrick-on-Shannon, 14:00 Longford v Fermanagh Pearse Park, 17:30 Sligo v London Markievicz Park, 18:00

Sunday