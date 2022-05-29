Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Niall Loughlin fired in Derry's goal in what was the first score of the Clones contest

Derry clinched a first Ulster Football title in 24 years as they edged out Donegal 1-16 to 1-14 after a titanic Clones battle that needed extra time.

Niall Loughlin's goal was the first score of the game as Derry deservedly led 1-6 to 0-6 at half-time.

But a fumble by Derry keeper Odhran Lynch gifted Odhran McFadden-Ferry a goal as Donegal moved two ahead.

However, two Shane McGuigan points ensured extra time and Derry's four further scores proved enough.

An Aaron Doherty score gave Donegal an initial lead in extra time but points from Emmett Bradley, McGuigan, full-back Brendan Rogers and Conor Glass secured the Oak Leafers' triumph as Michael Murphy, playing on virtually one leg at that stage, had a last-ditch 13-metre blocked by the massed Derry defence defence after a Ciaran Thompson point had cut the margin to two.

Thousands of ecstatic Derry supporters turned the St Tiernach's Park pitch into a sea of red and white after the final whistle amid emotional scenes as captain Chrissy McKaigue lifted the Anglo-Celt Cup.

On balance, Derry deserved their victory.

More to follow.

Derry: O Lynch; C McKaigue (capt), B Rogers, C McCluskey; C Doherty, G McKinless, P McGrogan; C Glass, N Toner; P Cassidy, S Downey, E Doherty, B Heron, S McGuigan, N Loughlin.

Subs: C Bradley, P McNeill, P Cassidy, B McCarron, A Tohill, L Murray, E Bradley, D Cassidy, M Doherty, M Downey, O McWilliams.

Donegal: S Patton; C Ward, B McCole, S McMenamin; R McHugh, EB Gallagher, O McFadden Ferry; C McGonagle, J McGee; P Mogan, S O'Donnell, M Langan; P McBrearty, M Murphy (capt), J Brennan.

Subs: M Lynch, C Thompson, H McFadden, C O'Donnell, P Brennan, N McGee, D O Baoill, N O'Donnell, A Doherty, E O'Donnell, J McKelvey.

Referee: S Hurson (Tyrone)