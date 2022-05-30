Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Cavan are among the favourites to lift the Tailteann Cup having dropped into the competition following their Ulster semi-final loss to Donegal

Fermanagh will host Ulster neighbours Cavan in the quarter-finals of the inaugural Tailteann Cup having been paired in Monday's draw.

The sides are set to meet on either Saturday or Sunday after advancing from the first round last weekend.

Cavan hammered Down in a one-sided all-Ulster contest while Ultan Kelm's late goal helped Fermanagh past Longford.

The other last eight ties will see Offaly host New York, Carlow play Westmeath and Leith face Sligo.

The only two Ulster sides still in the competition last met in a Division Three contest last year, which Fermanagh won by a single point.

That result contributed to Cavan's relegation to the lowest tier of the league just a year after they had memorably clinched the Ulster Championship.

The Breffnimen have enjoyed a far more promising 2022 campaign - topping Division Four to ensure an immediate return to the third tier, while they matched Donegal for much of their Ulster semi-final before eventually falling short.

Fermanagh fell to Tyrone in the preliminary round of this year's provincial championship to become the first side to book their place in the Tailteann Cup.