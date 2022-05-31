Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Casement Park: GAA players react to judicial review

Prominent gaelic footballers have welcomed a High Court ruling that brings the redevelopment of Casement Park a step closer.

The court ruled against the Mooreland and Owenvarragh Residents' Association, who were attempting to overturn the planning permission granted in 2021.

A 34,500-capacity stadium has been proposed for the site.

"It's massive not only for Ulster GAA but for Antrim GAA," said Derry captain Chrissy McKaigue.

"Belfast needs that stadium, Ulster needs that stadium. That is very welcoming news and Derry say long overdue."

Casement has lay derelict since 2013 with its redevelopment the subject of multiple challenges from local residents' groups.

Those in favour of the new stadium argue it will provide gaelic games with a long overdue home in the second biggest city on the island of Ireland, and one that has the capacity to welcome spectators in their numbers.

There have also been suggestions that such a stadium could be used in other sporting ventures including the UK and Ireland's joint bid to stage Euro 2028, where the minimum capacity requirement for host venues is 30,000 - meaning no ground in Northern Ireland currently meets the criteria.

Planning permission for a new 38,000 capacity stadium was first granted in 2013 before being quashed, with a new application for a 34,500-seater venue submitted in 2017 - five years before planning approval was confirmed.

"I always say you could be unlucky going through your career and miss out on playing at certain grounds," said Galway footballer Shane Walsh.

"It kind of has this historic feel does Casement Park, and the fact that you've had all this carry-on in relation to it not being built, I think it'll be class.

"I think there should be more done for games to be played in that great atmosphere. Antrim is a proud footballing county as well.

"Imagine going up for an All-Ireland quarter-final and playing one of the northern teams up there, it would be unbelievable just to have that sense of occasion."

Antrim GAA said it was a "positive day" for the county and that the ruling brought hope that the current generation of players would have an opportunity to play at Casement.

Questions over how the project will be funded remain, given it is now expected to cost far more than the original estimate of £77.5m.

With a capacity of 80,000, Croke Park remains by some distance the GAA's largest stadium, while St Tiernach's Park at Clones usually hosts the Ulster Championship final.

"The bigger, better stadiums we have I think makes for better spectacles," said Dublin's Niall Scully.

"If it gets through it would be absolutely fantastic.

"Even during National League periods going down to different counties and playing in their home grounds is special, you get a different vibe."