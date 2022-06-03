McKernan was one of four Tyrone players sent off in February's explosive Division One meeting with Armagh

All-Ireland qualifier: Armagh v Tyrone Venue: Athletic Grounds, Armagh Date: Sunday, 5 June Throw-in: 13:30 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Foyle FM & Digital; live text commentary & match report on the BBC Sport website

Tyrone's Michael McKernan says the Red Hands have looked at improving their discipline ahead of Sunday's All-Ireland qualifier against rivals Armagh at the Athletic Grounds.

Ill-discipline has cost Tyrone this season with Brian Kennedy's red card a key moment in their Ulster Championship quarter-final defeat by Derry.

The Red Hands also had four players - including McKernan - sent off for contributing to a melee in February's fractious Division One loss to Armagh at the Athletic Grounds.

"Discipline this year for us, it's one of the things we've looked at and we need to improve upon," admitted McKernan, who joined team-mates Padraig Hampsey, Kieran McGeary and Peter Harte and Armagh's Greg McCabe in being sent off by referee David Gough after an injury-time row in the league game.

Tyrone ultimately regrouped from the fallout to the melee to retain their Division One status, but having launched their Ulster title defence with a preliminary round win over Fermanagh, they were outclassed by eventual champions Derry at Healy Park.

The All-Ireland champions were again left to reflect on a lack of discipline with Kennedy given a straight red card for kicking out at Derry's Gareth McKinless after just 26 minutes, while Conor McKenna was also dismissed late on after receiving two yellow cards.

Tyrone were outplayed by an energetic, organised Oak Leaf outfit with McKernan admitting the defeat has acted as a "learning curve" for the Red Hands.

"After the Derry game, it was a learning curve for us, so it was back to the drawing board, a few weeks hard training to nail a few things down, work on ourselves and get up to the levels we were at last year," added the Coalisland clubman.

"The stakes are high now, it's last chance saloon for both teams, so we'll both be going for it and it'll be a good battle, especially in Armagh with what happened last time."

The departure of seven players - Tiernan McCann, Lee Brennan, Paul Donaghy, Mark Bradley, Hugh Pat McGeary, Ronan O'Neill and Michael Cassidy - has been a major talking point around Tyrone this season, but joint-managers Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher moved to bolster their panel by adding four All-Ireland Under-20 winning stars ahead of Sunday's trip to Armagh.

Ruairi Canavan, who starred in Tyrone's All-Ireland U20 triumph earlier this year, has been called into the senior set-up

Niall Devlin, Michael McGleenan, Steve Donaghy and U20 Footballer of the Year Ruairi Canavan - son of Red Hand great Peter and younger brother of current senior player Darragh - have all been promoted and McKernan feels as though Tyrone are "definitely" in a better place after working to move past the Derry defeat.

"We've got a few weeks hard training under us as I said.

"Hard looking at ourselves, at what we can improve on and just being better, upping our standards - that's the main thing that we need to prove to ourselves, that we can get back up to last year.

When asked if Tyrone still believe they can retain their All-Ireland title - and become the first Red Hand team to do so - McKernan said: "It's a long way off. We're taking one game at a time. It's still our goal to win the All-Ireland but we can't look past Armagh."

McConville expects McGeeney to remain Armagh boss for 2023

Armagh have been hit by several injuries in the run-up to Sunday's game with Niall Grimley expected to be out of action for up to a year after suffering a serious neck injury at county training.

His fellow midfielder Ciaran Mackin remains sidelined after missing the defeat by Donegal on five weeks ago because of an eye socket injury that required surgery.

Speaking on The GAA Social this week, Armagh great Oisin McConville said he thinks "there is another year" in Orchard County boss Kieran McGeeney even if they lose to Tyrone.

"When he was planning for 2022, he was already looking down the line," said McConville.

"The good thing about Armagh at the moment, even though we're not pulling up any trees, there is succession there as in the panel of 26 you see named, there's another 22 or 23 behind the scenes doing similar work to what the top boys have done already.

"At last we have a bit of joined-up thinking. Myself and Barry (O'Hagan) are involved in the U20s and it's a different mentality. They want to play senior inter-county football and it still means so much to lads.

"The big thing would be going into a panel that's starting to become successful. There's a semblance of success there but it obviously needs to improve, and he (McGeeney) would be the first one to tell you that."

Sunday's Athletic Grounds encounter is one of four All-Ireland qualifiers this weekend.

On Saturday, Cork host Mickey Harte's Division Three champions Louth at Pairc Ui Chaoimh before Monaghan travel to Castlebar to face last year's beaten finalists Mayo.

Monaghan have experienced a rollercoaster year having beaten Dublin to retain their Division One status only to follow Tyrone in exiting the Ulster Championship at the hands of Derry.

Mayo, meanwhile, lost the Division One Final to Kerry before their reign as Connacht champions was ended by Galway.

Clare face Meath in Ennis in Saturday's other qualifier with the winners of the weekend's four games advancing to face one of this year's four beaten provincial finalists - Limerick, Kildare, Roscommon and Donegal - on the weekend of 11/12 June.

All-Ireland round one qualifier fixtures

Saturday (all times BST)

Cork v Louth Pairc Ui Chaoimh, 14:00 Mayo v Monaghan MacHale Park, 16:00 Clare v Meath Cusack Park, 18:00

Sunday