2020 All-Star Thomas Galligan's goal came after just 17 seconds

Thomas Galligan hit 1-4 as Cavan marched into the Tailteann Cup semi-finals with a convincing 2-16 to 0-13 win over Fermanagh at Brewster Park.

Galligan's goal came virtually straight from the throw-in and he set up Padraig Faulkner's three-pointer as Cavan built a 2-5 to 0-7 half-time lead.

Cavan never looked in danger of letting their lead slip despite black cards for Faulkner and Killian Brady.

The Breffnimen progress to the Croke Park semi-finals on 19 June.

Mickey Graham's side, who clinched the Division Four title at headquarters earlier this year, will face either Westmeath, Offaly or Sligo for a place in the inaugural second-tier competition's decider.

Goalkeeper Raymond Galligan starred for Cavan in their 0-24 to 1-12 victory over Down last week, but it was his cousin Thomas who stole the show in Enniskillen, netting a superb solo effort after just 17 seconds to get the 2020 Ulster champions off to a dream start.

Another Galligan score followed by two points by the excellent Gearoid McKiernan - who hit 0-5 from play - put Cavan 1-3 to 0-0 up but a drop in the Breffnimen's intensity midway through the first period led to Fermanagh hitting four without reply to reduce the deficit to two.

However, the Ernemen's hopes of a revival were crushed by Faulkner, who raised a green flag in the 28th minute to put Cavan back in the ascendancy and helped them lead by four at the break.

The visitors began the second half with 14 men after Faulkner's 33rd-minute black card, but Fermanagh failed to capitalise on their numerical superiority as Cavan added four to their tally to move 2-9 to 0-7 ahead.

Brady was black-carded in the 51st minute but Fermanagh - who relied heavily on Sean Quigley for scores - had already waned by that stage as Cavan continued their smooth progress in the new competition.

Shootout joy for Sligo

Cavan could face Sligo in the semi-finals after they overcame Leitrim with a dramatic penalty shootout victory over Leitrim at Carrick-on-Shannon.

Sligo had seemingly done enough to win the game in normal time only for Leitrim - whose goals came from Keith Beirne and Jordan Reynlds - to stage a stirring comeback, hitting four unanswered injury-time scores to level at 2-13 to 1-16 and force extra-time.

Again, Sligo got themselves in front in extra-time only for Beirne, who finished with 1-8, to pop up with a last-gasp score and send the game to a shootout with an enthralling game finishing 2-16 to 1-19.

Sligo goalkeeper Aidan Devaney then proved the hero, saving efforts from Leitrim's Ryan O'Rourke and Emlyn Mulligan to secure a remarkable 4-3 shootout win for Tony McEntee's side.