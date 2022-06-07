Aidan Forker attempts to break free from three Donegal opponents in the Ulster quarter-final

Armagh defender Aidan Forker is out to avenge the Ulster SFC defeat by Donegal when the sides meet again in Sunday's All-Ireland qualifier at Clones.

The Orchard County bounced back from their provincial exit by beating All-Ireland champions Tyrone last weekend in the first round of qualifiers.

"We will try and right a few wrongs," the 30-year-old told The GAA Social.

"Donegal are a top, top side but we're looking forward to the game at an iconic venue."

Kieran McGeeney's side return to Division One of the Football League this year and were expected to push Donegal all the way in April's quarter-final, but they fell to a disappointing 1-16 to 0-12 defeat in Ballybofey.

It was a big blow to Armagh's progress and Forker found it difficult to take as another chance to secure Ulster glory slipped away.

Aidan Forker gets a pass away as he is closed down by Padraig Hamspey in the six-point success over Tyrone

"Personally, as you get a wee bit older and you've been around a long time the defeats just get harder to to take because it's finite (you're playing career) - it's going to run out at some stage," added the schoolteacher and Maghery clubman.

"Some of the younger players think it's going to go on forever and it doesn't. For me now it takes an extra day or two days to get over a defeat. We were training in the week after the Donegal game - I didn't want to be there but I ground it out.

"We were just flat with no real intensity. We we didn't capitalise on our purple patch in the game and didn't take those scores that we did against Tyrone."

A six-week break gave Armagh time to recover and prepare for Sunday's impressive 1-16 to 1-10 success at the Athletic Grounds to bring Tyrone's All-Ireland title defence to an end.

Next up is another crack at a Donegal side that lost out to Derry in a dramatic Ulster decider which went to extra-time.

"It's probably our biggest win under Kieran as it was against the All-Ireland champions in our own back yard," said Forker.

"It was a brilliant day and will live long in the memory. It was the manner of how we did it in terms of performance. We were really happy, coming off the back of the Donegal defeat.

"It hit us hard, although we got back in the saddle pretty quickly and we had the time to prepare, we were going well. It was just battling and hard work, boys putting their hands in, winning a ball that was maybe not theirs - we didn't do that against Donegal.

"It felt special, it felt good but giving it more context it was just the first round of qualifiers and it's not much use if we don't back that up with a good performance against Donegal.

"Donegal were harshly ridiculed after the Derry game but they could easily have kicked the winning score and there wouldn't be much chat about them being poor."

