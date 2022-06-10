Donegal dominated Armagh in Ballybofey six weeks ago but the Orchard men regrouped to knock out defending All-Ireland champions Tyrone last weekend

Donegal face the task of rousing themselves from an inhibited Ulster Final display as they face a seemingly rejuvenated Armagh in Sunday's All-Ireland Football qualifier at Clones.

Many are predicting a very different outcome to Donegal's dominant 1-16 to 0-12 Ulster SFC win over the Orchard men six weeks ago.

Armagh's display in comprehensively defeating All-Ireland champions Tyrone a week ago had them back to the pacey and varied game that marked out their early league displays this year.

On the face of it, Kieran McGeeney's side side appear to have all the momentum going into the St Tiernach's Park clash but the Donegal squad will surely be telling themselves that they were full value for their victory in Ballybofey in late April and can repeat that to secure an All-Ireland quarter-finals spot.

But Donegal will also know that a repeat of their over-cautious efforts against Derry will almost certainly result in another failure of this team to make an impact an All-Ireland level.

Donegal have not reached an All-Ireland semi-final since their shock last-four victory over Dublin in 2014.

While Declan Bonner banked Ulster titles in his first two years in charge in 2018 and 2019, defeats by Tyrone and Mayo saw their campaigns end at the last-eight stage.

They couldn't make the last-four in either of the straight knockout Covid-hit seasons in 2020 and 2021 with the shock Ulster Final defeat by Cavan two years ago seemingly leaving ill-effects which linger to this day.

In Ballybofey on 30 April, it was a hotly-tipped Armagh side that had all the inhibitions, with their much-touted forward Rian O'Neill a comparatively anonymous presence - in part due to the excellent of Donegal full-back Brendan McCole.

Jason McGee lorded midfield during the tone-setting first half that day while the strong-running Ryan McHugh's excellence during the entire game saw him deservedly named as man of the match.

Immediately after the match, McHugh's father Martin, in his BBC Sport NI Championship punditry role, said that it appeared that "Armagh just don't handle pressure well".

Stefan Campbell's running helped Armagh overcome All-Ireland champions Tyrone last weekend

Armagh mix long and short football

It seemed a totally fair comment at the time - given the continuation of their dismal Ulster Championship record under McGeeney - but Armagh were a totally different team against the Red Hands last weekend.

Their ability to mix up, short, safety-first football with long diagonal balls into their attack with hugely impressive and indeed refreshing.

After all the sideways and over and back stuff of the Ulster Final, it was a joy to see the ball being kicked with regularity.

What approach will Declan Bonner, and his assistant Stephen Rochford, opt for this weekend?

Will they focus their efforts on inhibiting Armagh's running game or instead opt for an offensive approach of their own, which seemed to suit them in the Ballybofey contest.

Rafferty bounces back from Ballybofey woes

Armagh's woes that day were summed up by their sweeper keeper Ethan Rafferty's kickout difficulties.

The experiment of attempting to turn a forward into a goalkeeper looked a total failure on that occasion but five weeks on, Rafferty was one of the heroes of Armagh's win over Tyrone as his forays out the field included kicking two points from play.

"I'd say it looks weird," admitted Rafferty of his scoring exploits last weekend.

"I'm happy enough that when I get into those positions, I'm confident enough I can take them.

"I nearly scuffed the first one and put it into Row Z but I'm delighted it went over and if it opens up and I can take the score and help the boys, I'm happy enough.

"There were a few hairy moments too. Conor Mackin saved my bacon at the end there.

"It comes down to the team. You've got 15 players and if I can help get the boys out and into transition where they can take the scores, that's what I'll do."

Michael Langan was among the Donegal forwards unable to make an impact in the Ulster Final against Derry

Armagh surely won't tinker greatly with the team that took to the field last weekend.

The running from the middle third of the field to the danger zone by Stefan Campbell - a man who didn't even start in Ballybofey - was a vital aspect of Armagh's display against Tyrone as was Aidan Nugent's performance.

Nugent was the recipient of the aforementioned diagonal balls on several occasions last weekend.

With Brendan McCole likely to mark O'Neill once more, Odhran McFadden-Ferry may be delegated to shadow Nugent while perhaps Ryan McHugh or Peadar Mogan could find themselves in direct opposition to Campbell - even though Mogan was probably Donegal's best attacking option in the Ulster Final.

In terms of Donegal's to-do list, they must get more out of Paddy McBrearty, Jamie Brennan and Michael Langan after the claustrophobic nature of the Ulster Final completely negated their effectiveness.

The decision to station Michael Murphy around midfield two weeks ago - indeed he was the last man back on occasions - completely backfired as it played into the running strengths of his marker and man of the match Brendan Rogers.

Aidan Forker, who invariably has been Murphy's marker in recent games between the counties, is also a capable runner so it will surely make sense for Donegal to utilise their skipper in a more offensive fashion.