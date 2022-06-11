Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Geraldine McLaughlin hit seven points for Donegal against Waterford in Birr

Donegal grafted to a 0-10 to 1-5 win over Waterford in the All-Ireland Ladies Football opener but Cavan and Monaghan were both outclassed.

Geraldine McLaughlin hit 0-7 for Donegal at Birr as they had to withstand a late Deise rally .

Cavan were hammered 5-14 to 2-4 by Dublin at Clann Mhuire with Carla Rowe hitting 2-3 at her home club.

Laura Carey hit Monaghan's only score as they were beaten 1-13 to 0-1 by All-Ireland champions Meath.

At Birr, Donegal had full-back Evelyn McGinley sin-binned early on for a trip of Annie Fitzgerald and they had to wait until the 22nd minute to take the lead at 0-3 to 0-2 which remained the scoreline at half-time after McLaughlin had nailed her second free.

With Waterford's Kellyann Hogan missing a penalty after the break, Donegal hit five unanswered points to move into a 0-8 to 0-2 advantage, with substitute Susanne White among their scorers.

After Chloe Fennell kicked Waterford's first point in 33 minutes, manager Pat Sullivan made a double substitution and it worked straight away as Aisling Mullaney slipped the ball to the bottom corner.

McLaughlin nearly caught out Waterford keeper Katie O'Hanlon with a lob as the shot landed over the bar instead of under.

Points from Kate McGrath and Bríd McMaugh left just one between them with nine minutes left but an Yvonne Bonner point sealed Donegal's win.

At Drumhowan, Stacey Grimes' eight points helped the All-Ireland champions easily overcome a youthful Monaghan side.

Carey's sole Monaghan point came early on before a Kelsey Nesbitt goal contributed to Meath's half-time lead of 1-4 to 0-1 and the Royals dominated the second half.

Substitute Nicole Owens joined Rowe in scoring two Dublin goals with Hannah Tyrrell (0-5) and Sinead Aherne (1-1) also in scoring form for Mick Bohan's Leinster champions.

The Dubs led 2-6 to 0-3 at half-time with Aisling Gilsenan and Lauren McVeety notching Cavan's second-half goals.