Roisin McCormick was among Antrim's scorers at Dunloy as they ran Kilkenny close

Antrim camogs produced a creditable display as they lost 1-15 to 1-9 against Kilkenny in the All-Ireland Senior Championship as Down were hammered 3-23 to 0-6 by Galway.

After Miriam Walsh's early Cats goal, Caitrin Dobbin's major left Antrim only 1-7 to 1-5 down at half-time at Dunloy.

Despite Mary O'Connell's sending off, Kilkenny pulled clear late on.

Down failed to score in the first half as the All-Ireland champions led 2-17 to 0-0 at half-time.

Down held the Maroons to three points from Niamh Kilkenny, Rebecca Hennelly and Ailish O'Reilly in the first 10 minutes but Sabina Rabbitte, Aoife Donohue and Carrie Dolan were among those to add their names to the scoresheet as the margin stretched to 10 by the end of the opening quarter.

A trademark two-point sideline from Hennelly also wowed and the floodgates really opened from there to the interval, goals in the next five minutes from Hennelly and Niamh Hanniffy pleasing the home support, while O'Reilly brought her own tally to six points.

Down were better in the second half with a very strong wind in their favour and Niamh Mallon finally got them on the board from a free in the 34th minute.

Niamh Mallon hit five of Down's six second-half points after they had trailed All-Ireland champions Galway 2-17 to 0-0 at half-time

The Portaferry player clipped five of her side's points, with two of them coming from play, while Aimee McAleenan also split the uprights.

Hennelly finished as top scorer for Galway with 1-5, 1-3 from play, while O'Reilly registered seven points, three from play and Donohue shot four, with Niamh Kilkenny hitting their third goal late on.

The clash between reigning intermediate champions Antrim and the 2020 senior queenpins Kilkenny was a highly entertaining one that started with a bang as Walsh powered through before goaling in the fourth minute.

Though Róisín McCormick and Caitrin Dobbin pointed for Antrim, they still trailed by seven points midway through the opening half.

However, the Saffrons began to gain more traction around the middle as the game wore on however and a 21st minute goal from Dobbin, who was sent clear by Lucia McNaughton, brought the Saffrons to within touching distance at the interval, just 1-7 to 1-5 in arrears.

Kilkenny doubled that lead in the next ten minutes but when O'Connell was sent off and the margin at just four with 20 minutes remaining, the potential for a shock seemed on the cards.

But points from Denise Gaule, Walsh and Julieanne Malone, who scored three as she continues to impress on her return to the squad after a lengthy absence, gave the Noresiders vital breathing space.

The victories mean Galway and Kilkenny are sure of advancing to the last six.

Antrim remain in the third qualifying spot in Group 1 on four points - one ahead of Limerick who edged out Offaly 0-11 to 0-9 on Saturday.

Down remain on one point - ahead of Offaly who have lost all three of their games to date.