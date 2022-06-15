Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Mackin will make the move to Australia after the Championship season

Armagh Ladies midfielder Blaithin Mackin has signed for Australian Rules team Melbourne Demons.

Mackin will finish the Championship season before making the move.

The 23-year-old will join Dublin star Sinead Goldrick in playing for The Dees, who lost out to Adelaide in the 2021 Premiership final.

"Blaithin is a very exciting prospect for us to bring over and develop, post the conclusion of her Armagh season," AFLW list manager Todd Patterson said.

"We are really open minded as to where she will settle on the field, however she does look to have some natural instincts suited to the forward half.

"Blaithin comes from a great GAA family with numerous siblings that have helped develop her into a very impressive young woman."

An Allstar in 2020, Mackin's sister Aimee and brothers Ciaran and Connaire all play at senior level for Armagh.

The Orchard County begin their All-Ireland Championship campaign on Sunday against holders Meath at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park.