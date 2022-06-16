Ulster Club Football Final to be held 10/11 December this year
This year's Ulster Club Football Final will take place on the weekend of 10/11 December.
Ulster GAA revealed details of its 2022 club championships following a meeting of the Ulster CCC on Thursday.
The province's hurling showpiece will be played the week before the football final on 3/4 December.
Down club Kilcoo are the reigning Ulster football champions while Derry outfit Slaughtneil will defend their hurling crown.
Kilcoo, who hammered Derrygonnelly Harps of Fermanagh in January's one-sided decider, are also defending All-Ireland champions having beaten Kilmacud Crokes at Croke Park in February to win the Andy Merrigan Cup for the first time.
Slaughtneil, going for a third hurling title in succession, lost December's All-Ireland semi-final to eventual champions Ballygunner of Waterford.
The Ulster Club SFC will begin on 5/6 November with round one seeing the Armagh champions taking on the winners of the Monaghan SFC.
Ulster Club SFC draw
Round one (5/6 November)
Armagh v Monaghan
Quarter-finals (12/13 November)
Antrim v Donegal
Derry v Tyrone
Fermanagh v Cavan
Down v Armagh/Monaghan
Semi-finals (26/27 November)
Antrim/Donegal v Derry/Tyrone
Fermanagh/Cavan v Down/Armagh/Monaghan
Final (10/11 December)
All-Ireland semi-final (7/8 January 2023)
Ulster Club SHC draw
Semi-final (19/20 November)
Down v Derry
Final (3/4 December)
Antrim v Down/Derry