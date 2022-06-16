Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Kilcoo sweep aside Derrygonnelly to retain Ulster Club title

This year's Ulster Club Football Final will take place on the weekend of 10/11 December.

Ulster GAA revealed details of its 2022 club championships following a meeting of the Ulster CCC on Thursday.

The province's hurling showpiece will be played the week before the football final on 3/4 December.

Down club Kilcoo are the reigning Ulster football champions while Derry outfit Slaughtneil will defend their hurling crown.

Kilcoo, who hammered Derrygonnelly Harps of Fermanagh in January's one-sided decider, are also defending All-Ireland champions having beaten Kilmacud Crokes at Croke Park in February to win the Andy Merrigan Cup for the first time.

Slaughtneil, going for a third hurling title in succession, lost December's All-Ireland semi-final to eventual champions Ballygunner of Waterford.

The Ulster Club SFC will begin on 5/6 November with round one seeing the Armagh champions taking on the winners of the Monaghan SFC.

Ulster Club SFC draw

Round one (5/6 November)

Armagh v Monaghan

Quarter-finals (12/13 November)

Antrim v Donegal

Derry v Tyrone

Fermanagh v Cavan

Down v Armagh/Monaghan

Semi-finals (26/27 November)

Antrim/Donegal v Derry/Tyrone

Fermanagh/Cavan v Down/Armagh/Monaghan

Final (10/11 December)

All-Ireland semi-final (7/8 January 2023)

Ulster Club SHC draw

Semi-final (19/20 November)

Down v Derry

Final (3/4 December)

Antrim v Down/Derry