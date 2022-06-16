Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Mickey Graham's Cavan side face a Sligo team managed by Armagh 2002 All-Ireland winner Tony McEntee

Tailteann Cup semi-final: Sligo v Cavan Venue: Croke Park, Dublin Date: Sunday, 19 June Throw-in: 13:45 BST Coverage: Match report on the BBC Sport NI website

Cavan will aim to repeat their Division Four win over Sligo in March when they take on the Yeats County in Sunday's Tailteann Cup semi-final at Croke Park.

The game is part of a Croke Park double-header with Offaly facing Westmeath in the second semi-final.

Cavan's somewhat unlucky Ulster semi-final defeat by Donegal only served to increase their favouritism for the new second-tier championship competition.

It was then a matter of Mickey Graham keeping his players on board.

He managed to do this and they have been impressive to date in their Tailteann Cup outings.

Conor Moynagh is available for Cavan after missing the opening Tailteann Cup wins over Down and Fermanagh

Despite conceding an early goal against Down, Cavan secured a dominant 0-24 to 1-12 opening win over the Mournemen and Thomas Galligan's immediate major against Fermanagh set the tone for their 2-16 to 0-13 victory over Kieran Donnelly's side.

Galligan went on to hit 1-5 in that game with Gearoid McKiernan contributing 0-6.

Graham handed Niall Carolan a full debut in the Fermanagh game and he will further options at his disposal on Sunday with Conor Moynagh, Conor Madden and Niall Murray all available again.

On the face of it, Cavan go into the semi-final looking in better nick to their opponents.

Young Sligo side

Tony McEntee's young Sligo side had to battle very hard to overcome London 3-15 to 2-16 in their opener while they needed a penalty shootout to beat Leitrim in the quarter-finals after Andy Moran's team had had an extra-time Shane Moran goal controversially disallowed for a square ball.

However, Mickey Graham has been reminding his players that Sligo gave them plenty of trouble in the league contest at Markievicz Park in March.

Sligo led 0-6 to 0-2 at half-time but they were reduced to 14 men early in the second half by the red carding of David Quinn and with Paddy Lynch going on to rack up a 1-4 tally, the Breffnimen clinched a 1-13 to 0-10 victory which ultimately meant they secured a Division Three spot as the Yeats men missed out.

However, Cavan look to be travelling better three months on after, in truth, having to work hard to secure the promotion spot that was their minimum target for 2022.

Cavan's big-game experience of Croke Park - having played in the 2020 All-Ireland semi-final against Dublin and beaten Tipperary in this year's Division Four final - should stand to them.

Conor Griffin is one of the few Sligo men to have played at headquarters after helping his county's hurlers to the Lory Meagher and Nicky Rackard titles in 2018 and 2019.

So it all points to a Cavan victory but Mickey Graham knows full well that his side will find themselves in trouble if they make the mistake of underestimating Tony McEntee's outfit.