Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Cavan led 0-11 to 1-3 at half-time at Croke Park

Cavan had to battle to overcome a brave Sligo side 0-20 to 1-14 in a thrilling opening Tailteann Cup semi-final.

The Breffnimen led 0-6 to 0-0 after 14 minutes but Paddy O'Connor's penalty reduced the margin to 0-7 to 1-3.

Cavan regrouped to lead 0-11 to 1-3 at the break with Sligo having squandered two more glorious goal opportunities

Niall Murphy's introduction rallied Sligo, as both sides missed other goal chances, but Gerard Smith's four points from play helped Cavan hold on.

Cavan finished with 17 points from play as they had a remarkable 12 scorers.

As Murphy's second-half arrival gave Sligo's attack a direct ball outlet, Tony McEntee's side cut Cavan's advantage to only two points by the 55th minute but their missed goal chances - with Oisin Kiernan clearing Mikey Gordon and Paddy O'Connor efforts off the line - ultimately proved crucial as O'Connor also blazed another opportunity over the bar.

Granted, Gearoid McKiernan also had two terrific goal opportunities either side of half-time with Sligo keeper Aidan Devaney superbly blocking both attempts.

Cavan's playmaker McKiernan was well contained by Darragh Cummins until the Sligo man had to be replaced with 10 minutes to go after running out of legs, but McKiernan still managed to finish with 0-4 as he was his team's joint top scorer with Gerard Smith.

More to follow.