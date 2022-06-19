Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Kelly Mallon was among Armagh's scorers in Longford

Armagh lost a three-point second-half lead as they drew with All-Ireland Ladies Football Champions Meath with Donegal and Cavan both losing.

With Aimee Mackin in fine form and also going close to netting, the Orchard County led 0-6 to 0-4 at half time.

Armagh were three up midway through the second half but Cork hit the last three scores to snatch a 0-9 to 0-9 draw.

Donegal were beaten 2-12 to 1-10 by Cork with Cavan edged out 0-16 to 2-9 by Mayo in Longford.

Meath's draw in the Group B clash was enough to secure the All-Ireland holders a quarter-finals spot but Armagh will still need something from their concluding clash with Monaghan to be certain of their last-eight spot.

Armagh will be disappointed they didn't see the game out after their defence kept the Meath forwards very quiet for large parts of the contest.

Mackin in outstanding form

The outstanding Mackin hit the opening three points of the game before Orlagh Lally opened Meath's account in the 13th minute.

A fine Mackin free restored Armagh's three-point lead before Meath keeper Monica McGuirk and her defence had to scramble to stop the Orchard County star from finding the back of the net.

After leading 0-6 to 0-4 at half time, Kelly Mallon extend Armagh's advantage to three and while Meath cut the margin to one, it was three once more following fine points from Blaithin Mackin and Niamh Coleman.

Vikki Wall tested Armagh goalkeeper Anna Carr before points from Stacey Grimes, substitute Kelsey Nesbitt and Lally drew the holders level on the 54th minute but Meath keeper McGuirk had to produce another excellent stop moments later to prevent the Orchard women moving three ahead again.

Armagh were awarded two late frees but decided to play the ball short which came to nothing on both occasions.

Doireann O'Sullivan's 1-5 tally helped Cork overcome Donegal in Clane

At Clane, Doireann O'Sullivan scored 1-5 as Cork withstood a second-half comeback to get their campaign off to a winning start against Donegal.

Fresh from their Munster final success, Shane Ronayne's side picked up a merited Group D victory thanks to a terrific first-half performance.

An explosive start saw Libby Coppinger split the posts with Cork's first attack. Orla Finn and Yvonne Bonner then found the net at either end immediately after, to cap off a cracking early period.

Efforts from Ciara O'Sullivan and Laura O'Mahony stretched Cork's lead prior to Meabh O'Sullivan producing superb saves to deny Donegal.

Cork dominated the remainder of the half with Ciara O'Sullivan setting up her sister Doireann for a well-taken ninth-minute goal with Geraldine McLaughlin and Karen Guthrie Donegal's only other scorers as they trailed 2-9 to 1-2 at half time.

A series of frees from McLaughlin and Guthrie cut into Cork's lead in the second half and there was only a goal in it with 10 minutes left

However, as Meabh Cahalane and Nicole McLaughlin were sin-binned in the closing stages, three Doireann O'Sullivan points saw Cork close out the game.

Cavan's Aisling Gilsenan was unlucky to end up on the losing side in the first game in Longford

Cavan denied after brave comeback

A last-ditch Tara Needham point saw Mayo book their All-Ireland quarter-finals spot as they edged out a brave Cavan side in Longford.

It was tough on the Breffni women, who staged a great comeback after being eight points down at the start of the second half.

After staying in touch early on helped by a Sinéad Greene point, Cavan fell four behind and while an excellent Aisling Gilsenan score contributed to Cavan cutting the margin to two, Mayo retained control to lead by six at half time.

The lead was eight in the 34th minute when Lisa Cafferky kicked over a free but within six minutes Cavan were back in the game as points by Lauren McVeety and Gilsenan were followed by an Ally Cahill goal.

After Sarah Mulvihill notched a Mayo point, Cahill's second goal cut the margin to the minimum before Gilsenan drew Cavan level.

A Cafferky free edged Mayo back in front before Gilsenan responded but Needham's point right at the death ensured the Connacht county's win.