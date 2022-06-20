Damian Casey's family, team-mates and friends attended a vigil for the Tyrone hurler at his Eoghan Ruadh Club in Dungannon on Sunday evening

Tyrone hurling manager Michael McShane says Damian Casey will always be regarded as "one of the best hurlers to play the game".

The Tyrone boss said "everyone is still in shock" following the Dungannon man's tragic death in Spain on Friday.

"Damian has to go down as probably the most prolific forward in the game of hurling," McShane told BBC Sport NI.

"A brilliant hurler….a fabulous hurler but as good as he was a hurler, he was an even better person."

McShane was among an estimated crowd of around 2,000 people who attended a vigil in the player's memory at his home Eoghan Ruadh club in Dungannon on Sunday night.

"There were so many people there and everyone wanted to pass on their condolences to Damian's family.

"It's just an awful sad time that we're living through right now.

Damian Casey (right) scored over a 1,000 points for Tyrone during his 10-year inter-county career

"We're trying to process the news that we got on Friday night and it's very, very difficult," added McShane on Monday.

"We're going to get together tonight as a panel, the management and the players, and we're going to try and help each other through these next few days and weeks.

"At the same time, we want to be there for Damian's family and for his closest friends."

McShane added that the Tyrone players - who won the Nicky Rackard Cup four weeks alongside Casey four weeks ago when he starred in the final win over Roscommon - remain in "disbelief" at the death of their "talisman".

"When things weren't going well, we wanted Damian Casey to get the ball into his hand because he usually fixed it.

"There's a great sense of loss but I imagine over the next few days and weeks it will really sink in and things will never be the same again."

Michael McShane said Casey "had the most amazing languid strike of the sliotar"

After making his Tyrone debut in 2012, Casey never missed a game for the Red Hand County thereafter as he played 101 inter-county matches, racking up over 1,000 points in the process.

"Averaging over 10 points in every game that he played is an incredible stat but he was a beautiful hurler.

"He had the most amazing languid strike of the ball. He could shoot from anywhere. He could put the ball over from 90 or 100 metres no problem.

"And he was as team player. He brought other players in. He made other players around him better. Damian will be up there as one of the best hurlers to play the game."

McShane added that Casey's performance late in the Nicky Rackard Cup semi-final win over Donegal in Carrickmore this year summed up his ability.

"We had been six points up and Donegal had come back to draw level with about four minutes to go.

"We needed Damian at that moment in time and he went up for a puck out in among about six Donegal men, caught the ball, turned, won a free and put it over the bar and then he put one over from the sideline.

"That was Damian. When we needed him most, he delivered."