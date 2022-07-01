Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

The scenes at the end of the 70 minutes marred what was an epic on-field encounter between Armagh and Galway

Tiernan Kelly has been handed a 24-week suspension for his part in the brawl between Armagh and Galway in their All-Ireland quarter-final.

Kelly, who did not play in Armagh's defeat, was punished after appearing to put his hand on the face of Galway's Damien Comer.

Both counties have been hit with 10,000 euro fines.

Orchard pair Conor Turbitt and Blaine Hughes have been banned for one game along with Galway's Cathal Sweeney.

The melee erupted on a the full-time whistle with Armagh's Aidan Nugent and Galway's Sean Kelly red-carded.

It marred a thrilling quarter-final with Galway progressing to a semi-final against Derry after winning on penalties.

Nugent and Kelly are also expected to receive one-match suspensions while Armagh's Greg McCabe, who was sent off for a high shoulder 10 minutes before the brawl, is set to have his one-game ban doubled as he was dismissed for a similar offence in a league encounter in in February.

Armagh announced on Friday that they will not contest the punishments for their players.

"Following the investigation carried out by the CCCC, Armagh GAA can confirm the players and county board have accepted the proposed penalties," the county tweeted.

Kelly's club Clann Eireann condemned the "unjust and unfair" social media "vilification" directed at their player this week following his involvement in the brawl.