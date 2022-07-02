Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Paula O'Hagan nailed a late free to help Down secure their senior status with a one-point win over Offaly

Antrim missed out on the All-Ireland quarter-finals after suffering a 1-14 to 1-11 defeat by Limerick as Down won to preserve their senior status.

The Saffrons made a dream start with Niamh Laverty's second-minute goal, but Limerick hit back through Lorraine McCarthy and secured a three-point win to book their place in the quarters.

Down edged Offaly 1-11 to 0-13 at Liatroim Fontenoys to secure their elite status for 2023, sending the Faithful women into a relegation play-off against Clare.

In the winner-takes-all battle at Corrigan, Antrim raced into a 1-2 to 0-0 lead thanks to Laverty's early major and scores from Róisin McCormick and Caitrin Dobbin.

Veteran McCarthy raised a green flag for Limerick in the 13th minute, and while Antrim responded with four unanswered scores, the visitors reeled off the last three scores of the half to trail by just two points at half-time.

Aine Magill and Caoimhe Wright scores pushed Antrim four clear but Limerick came back strongly and went ahead for the first time when Caoimhe Lyons pointed late on.

Two Rebecca Delee scores then secured the win for the Munster side as Antrim agonisingly missed out on the knockout stages.

Down avoid relegation play-off

There was late drama in Liatroim as Paula O'Hagan's injury-time free saw Down preserve their senior status following a ding-dong battle with Offaly.

Offaly edged into a 0-6 to 0-4 lead after 17 minutes before O'Hagan's free was followed by Christine Cleary's dismissal, giving the Mourne women a numerical advantage.

Offaly led by a point at the break but O'Hagan and Niamh Mallon pointed before Aimee McAleenan's goal gave the home side a four-point cushion.

As Down struggled for scores in the closing stages, Offaly hit four without to reply to level the game only for O'Hagan's nerveless free to spark jubilant celebrations among the Down panel.

Cork and Galway advance to the semi-finals as Group One and Two winners respectively with Kilkenny facing Dublin and Waterford taking on Limerick in the quarter-finals.

There was also heartache for Tipperary, who missed out on the knockout stages on score difference, despite pulling off a 1-17 to 1-16 triumph over Cork and losing only one out of five games.

Meanwhile, Derry progressed to the next round of the Intermediate Championship with a 4-12 to 2-13 win over Wexford at Bellefield.