Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Cavan hit five of the game's last six scores to secure a four-point win

Geraldine Sheridan's second half 1-1 proved decisive as Cavan retained their All-Ireland Senior Championship status for 2023 with a 1-13 to 1-9 win over Westmeath at Pearse Park in Longford.

Sarah Dillon's 41st-minute goal gave Westmeath a 1-6 to 0-6 lead but Cavan edged ahead with Sheridan's major.

Dillon pointed to level on 55, but Cavan hit five of the game's last six scores to win the relegation play-off.

As a result, Westmeath drop down to the intermediate grade for 2023.

Having been behind for most of the game, Sheridan's goal 12 minutes from time put Cavan ahead for the first and Gerry Moane's side finished strongly to avoid the drop.

Despite the high stakes, both sides attacked from the outset and it made for an enthralling encounter. Westmeath opened up a four-point lead in the 13th minute with two points from Dillon (two), who finished with 1-6, and Karen Hegarty and Ciara Blundell scores.

Cavan wasted several early scoring opportunities, and while they were given a chance to find the net when Sheridan was brought down, Westmeath keeper Ciara Faulkner saved Lauren McVeety's penalty.

A pointed free from Aisling Gilsenan in the 21st minute was Cavan's first score of the game with the Breffni women trailing by two at the break.

Cavan were level in the 35th minute with frees from Gilsenan and McVeety but a fantastic point from Hegarty edged Westmeath back in front one minute later with their first score since the 21st minute.

And when Dillon's shot eluded Cavan keeper Elaine Walsh and dipped into the net, Cavan led by three.

However, back came Cavan with two points before Sheridan found Faulkner's net to give the Ulster county the lead.

Westmeath went level after a lovely Dillon point but Cavan finished strongly to retain their senior status for at least another year.